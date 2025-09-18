PlayStation Plus Extra: Sony adds WWE 2K25, Persona 5 Tactica to free games

According to the monthly tradition, Sony PlayStation has released this month’s game catalogue for PS Plus Extra subscribers. September’s catalogue is headlined by games like WWE 2K25 and Persona 5 Tactica. For the uninitiated, every month Sony announces a few games that will become accessible to PS Plus Essential, Extra, and Deluxe subscribers at no additional cost, but for a limited period of time.

Here are the PS4 and PS5 games that will be accessible to PS Plus Extra subscribers this month at no added cost. All of these titles are available to download now. The PS Plus Extra monthly subscription plan starts at Rs 749.

ALSO READ: Android 16 QPR2 beta 2 lands on Pixels: Check what's new, eligible models PS Plus Extra game catalogue for September WWE 2K25 (PS5, PS4) WWE 2K25 introduces The Bloodline’s Dynasty, a 2K Showcase hosted by Paul Heyman that highlights the wrestling family’s legacy. The game adds intergender matches for the first time in the series, along with new mechanics such as chain wrestling, Underground and Bloodline Rules match types, and barricade diving. Players can progress through a multi-gender MyRISE storyline where Superstars move between divisions, with unlockable arenas, characters, and environments included. Persona 5 Tactica (PS5, PS4) Persona 5 Tactica is a turn-based strategy spin-off that continues the story of the Phantom Thieves. After being drawn into a strange realm under oppressive rule, the group encounters the Legionnaires military force and a revolutionary named Erina, who offers her help in return for theirs. The game blends tactical combat with a narrative-driven campaign, introducing new characters and challenges alongside the returning cast.

Green Hell (PS5, PS4) Green Hell is an open-world survival game set in the Amazon rainforest. Players must gather resources, craft tools, hunt, and build shelters while managing injuries and mental health in harsh conditions. The game supports solo play or up to four players in online co-op, with survival grounded in real-life techniques. Fate/Samurai Remnant (PS5, PS4) Fate/Samurai Remnant is an action RPG set in Edo-period Japan, developed by Type-Moon and Koei Tecmo Games. The story takes place during the “Waxing Moon Ritual,” a conflict between Masters and Servants fighting for the Holy Grail. The main character, Miyamoto Iori, becomes drawn into the battles that erupt across the city.

Crow Country (PS5, PS4) Crow Country is a survival horror game set in an abandoned theme park. The story follows Mara Forest, who investigates the park two years after its closure and the disappearance of its owner, Edward Crow. The game features retro-inspired visuals and focuses on exploration, mystery, and uncovering Crow’s motives. ALSO READ: OnePlus announces 'Diwali' offers: OnePlus 13r at ₹37,999, Pad 2 at ₹32,999 The Invincible (PS5) The Invincible is a narrative-driven sci-fi game based on Stanisław Lem’s novel of the same name. Players control Yasna, an astrobiologist stranded on the planet Regis III during a search for missing crew members. Choices made throughout the story affect outcomes, with multiple possible endings exploring philosophical themes.