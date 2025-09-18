Android 16 QPR2 beta 2 lands on Pixels: Check what's new, eligible models

Google has released the second beta of Android 16 QPR2 (Quarterly Platform Release) for eligible Pixel smartphones. The update brings a mix of new features focused on security, customisation, performance, and health tracking. This includes new icon shape options for apps, improved safeguards against SMS-based scams, automatic step tracking in Health Connect, and more.

Android 16 QPR2 beta 2: What is new

Developer verification:

To make downloading apps more secure, Google is introducing a developer verification system. This means that only apps created by verified developers will be allowed on certified Android devices. The rollout will begin in select regions from September 2026.

ALSO READ: Google Meet adds 'Ask Gemini AI' to summarise, catch up, and more: Details In simple terms, this move aims to reduce the spread of malicious apps and scams. Android 16 QPR2 beta 2 also contains new APIs (Application Programming Interface) that will allow for developer verification even if apps are installed from outside the Play Store (via APKs). SMS OTP Protection: One-time passwords (OTPs) sent via SMS are often targeted by scammers. To counter this, Android 16 QPR2 beta 2 will delay the delivery of such SMS messages by three hours for most apps. This makes it harder for malicious apps to intercept OTPs in real-time.

Messaging app, phone dialer, Google Assistant, and system apps will not be affected by this delay. Apps that use the official SMS retriever API will also continue to work without interruptions. Custom app icon shapes: Users will now have more ways to personalise their home screens. Android 16 QPR2 beta 2 adds new shapes for app icons and folder previews, letting users pick a look according to their preference. ALSO READ: Google Discover: Soon, you will see social posts, short videos and articles Garbage collection: Behind the scenes, Android 16 QPR2 beta 2 improves how the system manages memory. A new “Generational Garbage Collector” focuses on clearing out recently used data more efficiently. This leads to lower CPU usage, smoother animations, fewer lags, and even better battery life.

New Health Connect features: Google’s Health Connect platform can now track steps automatically using the phone's built-in sensors, even if the user does not install a separate fitness app. If an app has permission to read step data, it can directly access this information. In addition, new workout tracking features have been added. Apps can now record details such as the number of sets, weight lifted, and perceived effort (RPE) during exercises, making fitness tracking more detailed and accurate. Android 16 QPR2 beta 2: Eligible Pixel devices Android 16 QPR2 Beta 2 with the September 2025 security patch is available on the following devices:

Pixel 10 series: Pixel 10, Pixel 10, and Pixel 10 Pro XL

Pixel 9 series: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a

Pixel 8 series: Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a

Pixel 7 series: Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a

Pixel 6 series: Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro

Other: Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, Android Emulator Android 16 QPR2 beta 2: How to get the update To try the update, your Pixel device must be enrolled in the Android 16 Beta Program. You can sign up on Google’s Android Beta website.