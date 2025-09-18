Zoom introduces cross platform AI notetaker in latest update: What's more

At its annual Zoomtopia conference on September 17, Zoom introduced several AI-powered updates aimed at improving meetings and boosting productivity. The highlights include AI Companion 3.0, which can work across multiple platforms, note-taking enhancements, AI-assisted scheduling, photorealistic AI avatars, and custom AI agents through the Custom AI Companion add-on to tailor the AI experience for better results and collaboration.

Zoom AI features: What’s new

Cross-platform AI companion and note-taking

Zoom’s upgraded AI companion will now work across platforms such as Google Meet and Microsoft Teams. With a new feature, it allows users to take notes during in-person meetings, which the AI can later structure and expand. Additionally, cross-platform search will enable users to retrieve information from Google and Microsoft applications, streamlining workflow and information access.

Zoom's AI bot helps record and transcribe meetings, but now, to match the advancements of tools like Read AI, Otter, Fireflies, Granola, and Circleback, Zoom is expanding its AI companion to work across multiple platforms and improve note-taking capabilities. Calendar and meeting management Zoom is also improving scheduling features through its AI Companion. Users can now find available time slots for all attendees and request to "free up my time" to skip unnecessary meetings. These updates are similar to tools offered by platforms like Clockwise, which help resolve scheduling conflicts. The AI assistant will also provide meeting recommendations, such as suggested tasks, agenda items, and group AI assistance for collaborative meetings.

AI avatars, Zoom Clips, and live translation Zoom will roll out photorealistic AI avatars that mirror user actions on video, offering an alternative for those not "camera-ready." Hosts can also use Zoom Clips, an asynchronous video tool, and AI avatars to greet participants in waiting rooms and explain the purpose of meetings. AI will assist with new live translation features, making meetings more accessible for global teams. According to a report by TechCrunch, CEO Eric Yuan demonstrated the feature earlier this year during a quarterly call. While these avatars add flexibility for users, Zoom also warned of potential deepfake risks, meaning IT departments may need controls to manage misuse. The feature is expected to be available to consumers by the end of the year.