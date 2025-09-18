Home / Technology / Tech News / Xiaomi Diwali sale offers: Redmi Note 14 Pro+ at ₹24,999, Pad 7 at ₹ 22,999

Xiaomi Diwali sale offers: Redmi Note 14 Pro+ at ₹24,999, Pad 7 at ₹ 22,999

Xiaomi has announced festive season offers on smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and more as part of its 'Diwali with Xiaomi Sale 2025'

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 4:42 PM IST
China’s Xiaomi has announced its ‘Diwali with Xiaomi Sale 2025’, starting September 22. During the sale period, the company is offering discounts on smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, wearables, powerbanks, air purifiers, and more.
 
The discount will be applicable for a limited period on Xiaomi's website, Xiaomi’s offline retail partners, as well as on ecommerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart. In addition to these, customers can avail savings of up to Rs 5,000 through bank offers on select cards and equated monthly instalment (EMI) transactions. There are also no-interest EMI plans, and zero down payment options across multiple categories. Here are the offer details. 

Diwali with Xiaomi Sale 2025: Details

  • Date: September 22
  • Platforms: Xiaomi website, Amazon India, Flipkart, select retailers

Diwali with Xiaomi Sale 2025: Offers

Smartphones

 
As part of the sale, Xiaomi is offering discounts across its smartphone lineup. From the Redmi Note 14 series, which was launched in December last year, including the Redmi Note 14 Pro+, Redmi Note 14 Pro, Redmi Note 14 and Redmi 14 SE. There are also offers on other smartphones such as Redmi 14C, Redmi 14 and more. 

Redmi Note 14 Pro+

  • Launch price: Rs 30,999 onwards
  • Effective price: 24,999 onwards

Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G

  • Launch price: 24,999 onwards
  • Effective price: 20,999 onwards

Redmi Note 14

  • Launch price: 18,999 onwards
  • Effective price: 15,499 onwards

Redmi Note 14 SE

  • Launch price: 14,999 onwards
  • Effective price: 12,999 onwards

Redmi A4 5G

  • Launch price: 8,499 onwards
  • Effective price: 7,499 onwards 

Redmi 14C

  • Launch price: 9,999 onwards
  • Effective price: 8,999 onwards

Tablet

Xiaomi Pad 7 was launched this year in January at Rs 27,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. However, the company has announced offers which will bring down its effective price to Rs 22,999. There are offers on other tablets as well. This include:

Xiaomi Pad 7

  • Launch price: 27,999 onwards
  • Effective price: 22,999 onwards

Xiaomi Pad Pro

  • Launch price: 21,999 onwards
  • Effective price:16,999 onwards

Redmi Pad 2

  • Launch price: 13,999 onwards
  • Effective price: 11,999 onwards

Redmi Pad SE 4G

  • Launch price: Rs 10,999 onwards
  • Effective price: 7,999 onwards

Smart TVs

 
During the sale period, Xiaomi CineMagiQLED X Pro Series TVs will be available starting at Rs 25,999 including all offers. Similarly, Xiaomi FantastiQLED FX Pro Series starts at Rs 21,999.

Others

 
Beyond the above mentioned products, Xiaomi is offering discounts and offers across its ecosystem of products. Customers can avail discount offers on powerbanks, smart wearables and more. The Redmi Watch Move will be available at an effective price of Rs 1,699, while the Redmi Buds six earbuds will be available for Rs 2,799 including all offers. There are also offers on Redmi 4i powerbanks, Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite, and more.
 

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 4:33 PM IST

