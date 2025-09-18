Xiaomi Diwali sale offers: Redmi Note 14 Pro+ at ₹24,999, Pad 7 at ₹ 22,999

The discount will be applicable for a limited period on Xiaomi's website, Xiaomi’s offline retail partners, as well as on ecommerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart. In addition to these, customers can avail savings of up to Rs 5,000 through bank offers on select cards and equated monthly instalment (EMI) transactions. There are also no-interest EMI plans, and zero down payment options across multiple categories. Here are the offer details.

Xiaomi Pad 7 was launched this year in January at Rs 27,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. However, the company has announced offers which will bring down its effective price to Rs 22,999. There are offers on other tablets as well. This include:

As part of the sale, Xiaomi is offering discounts across its smartphone lineup. From the Redmi Note 14 series, which was launched in December last year, including the Redmi Note 14 Pro+, Redmi Note 14 Pro, Redmi Note 14 and Redmi 14 SE. There are also offers on other smartphones such as Redmi 14C, Redmi 14 and more.

Xiaomi Pad 7

Launch price: 27,999 onwards

Effective price: 22,999 onwards

Xiaomi Pad Pro

Launch price: 21,999 onwards

Effective price:16,999 onwards

Redmi Pad 2

Launch price: 13,999 onwards

Effective price: 11,999 onwards

Redmi Pad SE 4G

Launch price: Rs 10,999 onwards

Effective price: 7,999 onwards

Smart TVs

During the sale period, Xiaomi CineMagiQLED X Pro Series TVs will be available starting at Rs 25,999 including all offers. Similarly, Xiaomi FantastiQLED FX Pro Series starts at Rs 21,999.

Others

Beyond the above mentioned products, Xiaomi is offering discounts and offers across its ecosystem of products. Customers can avail discount offers on powerbanks, smart wearables and more. The Redmi Watch Move will be available at an effective price of Rs 1,699, while the Redmi Buds six earbuds will be available for Rs 2,799 including all offers. There are also offers on Redmi 4i powerbanks, Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite, and more.