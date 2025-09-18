Xiaomi Diwali sale offers: Redmi Note 14 Pro+ at ₹24,999, Pad 7 at ₹ 22,999

Diwali with Xiaomi Sale 2025: Details
- Date: September 22
- Platforms: Xiaomi website, Amazon India, Flipkart, select retailers
Diwali with Xiaomi Sale 2025: Offers
Smartphones
Redmi Note 14 Pro+
- Launch price: Rs 30,999 onwards
- Effective price: 24,999 onwards
Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G
- Launch price: 24,999 onwards
- Effective price: 20,999 onwards
Redmi Note 14
- Launch price: 18,999 onwards
- Effective price: 15,499 onwards
Redmi Note 14 SE
- Launch price: 14,999 onwards
- Effective price: 12,999 onwards
Redmi A4 5G
- Launch price: 8,499 onwards
- Effective price: 7,499 onwards
Redmi 14C
- Launch price: 9,999 onwards
- Effective price: 8,999 onwards
Tablet
Xiaomi Pad 7
- Launch price: 27,999 onwards
- Effective price: 22,999 onwards
Xiaomi Pad Pro
- Launch price: 21,999 onwards
- Effective price:16,999 onwards
Redmi Pad 2
- Launch price: 13,999 onwards
- Effective price: 11,999 onwards
Redmi Pad SE 4G
- Launch price: Rs 10,999 onwards
- Effective price: 7,999 onwards
Smart TVs
Others
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app