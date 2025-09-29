Home / Technology / Tech News / Vivo, iQOO open OriginOS6 preview program: Eligible models, how to register

Vivo and iQOO have launched the OriginOS 6 preview program for the X200 Pro and iQOO 13, offering early access to Android 16-based UI with AI features

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 1:39 PM IST
Chinese smartphone makers Vivo and iQOO have announced that they are opening the OriginOS 6 preview program for Vivo X200 Pro and iQOO 13 smartphone users, starting today. This announcement follows the recent announcement that Vivo will hold a global launch event on October 15 to release the Android 16-based OriginOS 6 user interface. According to a press release from Vivo, OriginOS 6 will offer the smoothest Android experience with a refreshed interface, deeper customisation, and enriched AI-driven features.
 
Users who wish to join the preview program can sign up through their eligible smartphones, and those selected will get early access to the new OS. Vivo has encouraged participants to share feedback on their experience to refine the UI further before its public launch.
 
Notably, this will be the first time that these companies will introduce OriginOS in India. So far, only the Chinese variants of smartphones from Vivo and iQOO used to come with OriginOS, whereas their Indian counterparts run on FunTouch OS. 

OriginOS 6 preview program: Date and eligible models

  • Starting date: September 29
  • Eligible models: Vivo X200 Pro, iQOO 13
Notably, users will have to register for this, and according to the company, registration slots are limited.

How to register for OriginOS 6 preview program

  • Go to Settings, then click on System Update.
  • Tap the three-dot menu appearing on the top right corner of the screen.
  • Select Version Trial, then click on Closed Beta Sign-Up.
  • Tap on View Details.
  • Fill the registration form as required, and then the companies will review and inform eligible users about the next steps if they get selected.
Notably, Vivo has said that consumers need to update their eligible smartphones to the latest software update before applying.

OriginOS 6: Why is it different from FunTouch OS?

OriginOS has so far been exclusive to Vivo smartphones in China, while devices sold internationally run on FunTouch OS, which has faced criticism for its simple animations, inconsistent navigation, and fewer customisation features. By rolling out OriginOS globally, Vivo and iQOO aim to offer a more unified and refined software experience, while also paving the way for quicker updates across their devices. 

Vivo OriginOS 6: What to expect

The Android 16-based OriginOS 6 is expected to carry forward features from previous versions. AI-powered functions may include the Blue Heart Little V Assistant, which lets users drag and drop images or files for quick processing, along with enhanced natural voice interactions via Jovi Voice.
 
Productivity tools like Atomic Island could provide live activity updates and context-aware suggestions based on copied content. An AI call assistant may also offer real-time translations, generate call summaries, and even handle calls on the user’s behalf—capabilities not currently available in FunTouch OS.
 
The update is also likely to bring visual improvements, such as smoother transitions, refreshed icons, redesigned UI components, and expanded customisation options across the system.

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 1:39 PM IST

