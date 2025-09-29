Home / Technology / Tech News / Instagram tests Reels-first experience on mobile app in India: What's new

Instagram tests Reels-first experience on mobile app in India: What's new

After rolling it out on iPads, Instagram is testing a Reels-first app layout in India, with quick access to Reels, new tabs, DMs, and simplified navigation

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 1:56 PM IST
Instagram is experimenting with a Reels-first layout for its mobile app in India, following the rollout of the same design on iPads. According to the company, the change puts Reels at the centre of the app, opening the Reels feed as soon as the app is launched. The company said that it is first testing this new interface with select users, and has not yet provided a rollout schedule for the same.

Reels-first experience

Under this layout, users are taken directly to the Reels section when they open the Instagram app. Instagram Stories remain visible at the top of the feed, making them easy to reach. While direct messages shift into the navigation bar for quicker access. According to the company, the new layout is meant to simplify navigation and push the features most people use, like Reels and DMs, to the front. 

Following Tab

The company introduces a new ‘Following’ tab, which essentially lets users customise their feed to view content from accounts they choose. Within the Following tab, users can switch between the following sections:
 
All: This section shows recommended posts and reels from accounts that the user follows.
Friends: This section shows recommended posts and reels from accounts that the user follows and that follow them back.
Latest: It shows chronological posts and reels from accounts that the user follows, with the most recent posts appearing first.

Navigation

Alongside the Reels-first experience, Instagram is also preparing to simplify global navigation. DMs will soon move to the centre of the navigation bar, while Reels will shift up to the second tab. Users will also be able to swipe between all tabs, making it easier to move between Reels, Stories, the feed, and messaging. 
  According to the company, the test does not remove existing features but changes how users reach them. By making Reels and DMs the starting points, Instagram is adjusting its app layout to match current usage patterns, where short-form video and messaging dominate users’ activity.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Tech NewsInstagramSocial media appsiPhone videos

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 1:56 PM IST

