Instagram tests Reels-first experience on mobile app in India: What's new

Instagram is experimenting with a Reels-first layout for its mobile app in India, following the rollout of the same design on iPads. According to the company, the change puts Reels at the centre of the app, opening the Reels feed as soon as the app is launched. The company said that it is first testing this new interface with select users, and has not yet provided a rollout schedule for the same.

Reels-first experience

Under this layout, users are taken directly to the Reels section when they open the Instagram app. Instagram Stories remain visible at the top of the feed, making them easy to reach. While direct messages shift into the navigation bar for quicker access. According to the company, the new layout is meant to simplify navigation and push the features most people use, like Reels and DMs, to the front.

Following Tab The company introduces a new 'Following' tab, which essentially lets users customise their feed to view content from accounts they choose. Within the Following tab, users can switch between the following sections: All: This section shows recommended posts and reels from accounts that the user follows. Friends: This section shows recommended posts and reels from accounts that the user follows and that follow them back. Latest: It shows chronological posts and reels from accounts that the user follows, with the most recent posts appearing first.