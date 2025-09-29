Homegrown Arattai hits top spot on app store: What it is and how it works

Homegrown messaging app 'Arattai' has surged to the top of the Social Networking category on the App Store. Developed by Chennai-based Zoho Corporation , the app is being promoted as India’s own messaging solution. Arattai was launched in January 2021, shortly after WhatsApp announced changes to its privacy policy.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan recently encouraged users to try Arattai, highlighting its Indian origin.

"Arattai instant messaging app developed by Zoho is free, easy-to-use, secure, safe and made in India. Guided by Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji's call to adopt Swadeshi, I appeal to everyone to switch to India-made apps," Pradhan wrote on X.

What is Arattai? The name Arattai means 'casual chat' in Tamil. Much like WhatsApp, it offers a range of features: • Text and voice messaging • Voice and video calls • Sharing of photos, videos and documents • Stories, groups and channels • Multi-device support across smartphones, tablets and desktops (up to five devices) • Importing conversations from other chat platforms While Arattai provides end-to-end encryption for calls, messages do not yet have the same level of protection. End-to-end encryption ensures that only the sender and receiver can access content, preventing third-party interception. Who can use Arattai? The app is accessible to everyone. It is available for download on both Android (Google Play Store) and iOS (Apple App Store). Users can start using it by registering with their mobile number.