These five POCO smartphones will get Android 14-based Xiaomi HyperOS in Q2

Following Xiaomi’s announcement, its spin-off brand POCO has announced the rollout plan for the Xiaomi HyperOS update. POCO India, on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, announced the list of smartphones that will be receiving the HyperOS update in the second quarter of 2024.
Following POCO smartphones are eligible to receive the Xiaomi HyperOS update:
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
- POCO F4
- POCO M4 Pro
- POCO C65
- POCO M6
- POCO X6 Neo
Additionally, the company has confirmed that the POCO X6, POCO M4 5G and POCO M6 Pro have received the HyperOS update in the month of March during the final phase of Q1 roll-out plan. Here is the list of POCO smartphones that have already received the HyperOS update:
HyperOS: List of updated devices
- POCO X6
- POCO M4 5G
- POCO M6 Pro
- POCO C55
- POCO M5
- POCO X5
- POCO X5 Pro
- POCO X6 Pro
- POCO F5
Earlier, Xiaomi released the list of devices that will be receiving the HyperOS update during the second quarter of 2024. The list included Xiaomi 11 series, Xiaomi Pad 5, Redmi 13C series, Redmi Note 11 series, and more. Below is the complete list of Xiaomi devices that are eligible for the system update in Q2:
- Xiaomi 11 Ultra
- Xiaomi 11T Pro
- Mi 11X
- Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge
- Xiaomi 11 Lite
- Xiaomi 11i
- Mi 10
- Xiaomi Pad 5
- Redmi K501
- Redmi 13C Series
- Redmi 12
- Redmi 11 Prime 5G
- Redmi Note 11 Series
Xiaomi HyperOS is the company’s latest Android-based operating system that launched last year alongside the Xiaomi 14 series smartphones. Xiaomi plans on replacing its MIUI OS with HyperOS on all devices including home devices and wearables.