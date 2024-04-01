Home / Technology / Tech News / These five POCO smartphones will get Android 14-based Xiaomi HyperOS in Q2

These five POCO smartphones will get Android 14-based Xiaomi HyperOS in Q2

POCO released the first batch of Xiaomi HyperOS update to eligible devices in January this year. The company has now shared the rollout plan for Q2, expanding the list with five more eligible devices

Xiaomi HyperOS
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Following Xiaomi’s announcement, its spin-off brand POCO has announced the rollout plan for the Xiaomi HyperOS update. POCO India, on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, announced the list of smartphones that will be receiving the HyperOS update in the second quarter of 2024.

Following POCO smartphones are eligible to receive the Xiaomi HyperOS update:

  • POCO F4
  • POCO M4 Pro
  • POCO C65
  • POCO M6
  • POCO X6 Neo
POCO India on X



Additionally, the company has confirmed that the POCO X6, POCO M4 5G and POCO M6 Pro have received the HyperOS update in the month of March during the final phase of Q1 roll-out plan. Here is the list of POCO smartphones that have already received the HyperOS update:

HyperOS: List of updated devices

  • POCO X6
  • POCO M4 5G
  • POCO M6 Pro
  • POCO C55
  • POCO M5
  • POCO X5
  • POCO X5 Pro
  • POCO X6 Pro
  • POCO F5

Earlier, Xiaomi released the list of devices that will be receiving the HyperOS update during the second quarter of 2024. The list included Xiaomi 11 series, Xiaomi Pad 5, Redmi 13C series, Redmi Note 11 series, and more. Below is the complete list of Xiaomi devices that are eligible for the system update in Q2:

  • Xiaomi 11 Ultra
  • Xiaomi 11T Pro
  • Mi 11X
  • Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge
  • Xiaomi 11 Lite
  • Xiaomi 11i
  • Mi 10
  • Xiaomi Pad 5
  • Redmi K501
  • Redmi 13C Series
  • Redmi 12
  • Redmi 11 Prime 5G
  • Redmi Note 11 Series

Xiaomi HyperOS is the company’s latest Android-based operating system that launched last year alongside the Xiaomi 14 series smartphones. Xiaomi plans on replacing its MIUI OS with HyperOS on all devices including home devices and wearables.

First Published: Apr 01 2024 | 5:04 PM IST

