Threads introduces 'Dear Algo' AI feature to personalise feed: How it works

Threads is rolling out a new feature called “Dear Algo” that gives users more control over what they see in their feed. According to the latest blog from Meta, the AI-powered tool allows people to temporarily adjust their feed by telling the platform what kind of posts they want to see. Instead of relying solely on the usual “Not Interested” button, users can now submit a request that temporarily changes their feed. The feature is currently available in the US, New Zealand, Australia, and the UK. The company is planning to expand it to more countries soon.

Threads’ ‘Dear Algo’ feature: How it works

Meta explains that to use Dear Algo, users must create a public post beginning with the phrase “Dear Algo,” followed by what they want to see more or less of. For instance, if someone wants more podcast-related content, they can write, “Dear Algo, show me more posts about podcasts.” Once the request is posted, Threads adjusts that user’s feed for three days.

One key point to note is that these requests are made publicly. This means other users can view them and even repost someone else's request to apply the same preferences to their own feeds. While this approach could turn personalisation into a more shared experience and help users discover new topics, some people may feel uneasy about making their content preferences visible to everyone. In a blog post, the company said the platform is meant for keeping up with what's happening in real time, and sometimes users want their feed to quickly match what they care about at that moment. The feature is designed to reflect how quickly interests can change.