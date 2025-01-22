Truecaller brings automatic spam call blocking to iPhones: How to enable

Truecaller has announced that its entire suite of spam and scam blocking features is now available on the iOS version of the app. The company said that with the new update for the iOS version of the app, Truecaller on iPhones has gained the ability to identify all types of calls, making it at par with its Android counterpart.

Truecaller on iPhone: What is new

Truecaller said that the new version of the iOS app leverages Apple's Live Caller ID Lookup framework to provide live caller ID without compromising on the user's privacy. The framework's application programming interface (API) uses homomorphic encryption for data protection. said that the new version of the iOS app leverages Apple's Live Caller ID Lookup framework to provide live caller ID without compromising on the user's privacy. The framework's application programming interface (API) uses homomorphic encryption for data protection.

The company said that with the new update Truecaller users on iPhones can leverage the company's latest AI capabilities and global database to identify calls. Additionally, the update introduces advanced features such as automatic blocking of spam calls and the ability to search for previously identified calls as far back as 2,000 previous numbers in the Recents list in the Phone app. Truecaller is also offering a Premium Family plan subscription on its iOS app which lets users share paid features with up to four additional people.

All new features, including the new Caller ID, are starting to roll out from today onwards and will be available more widely in the coming days.

How to enable Truecaller on iOS 18.2