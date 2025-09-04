Samsung Galaxy event at 3pm: Where to watch S25 FE, Tab S11, Buds FE launch

The event will kick off at 3 PM IST, and will be live-streamed on Samsung Newsroom India and the Samsung India YouTube channel. You can also watch the launch livestream in the video embedded towards the end of this article.

Ahead of the launch, interested customers can pre-reserve the Galaxy Tab S11 series tablets and avail exclusive benefits such as early access to the device and a bundled charging adapter.

Samsung Galaxy Event: Details Date: September 4, 2025

Time: 5:30AM EDT (3PM IST)

Livestream: Samsung’s website, Samsung’s YouTube channel Samsung Galaxy Event: What to expect Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: The Galaxy S25 FE is likely to retain its predecessor’s 6.7-inch 120Hz display, but with slimmer bezels. Reports indicate that the device may come in a thinner and lighter build, measuring 7.4mm and weighing 190g, compared to the Galaxy S24 FE’s 8mm thickness and 213g weight. The Galaxy S25 FE is likely to feature a triple rear camera setup with the same configuration - a 50MP primary lens, a 12MP ultra-wide, and an 8MP 3x telephoto. On the front, however, Samsung may upgrade the selfie camera to 12MP, up from 10MP last year. The smartphone is expected to feature the Exynos 2400 chip and run One UI 8 based on Android 16. The battery is also expected to move up to 4,900mAh, from the Galaxy S24 FE’s 4,700mAh.

ALSO READ: After WhatsApp, Meta brings native Instagram app to Apple iPads: What's new Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 series: The Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 series will likely feature two models: a 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra and an 11-inch standard version. Unlike last year, which included a 12.4-inch “Plus” variant, this year’s lineup may skip a mid-size option altogether. The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is expected to retain its 14.6-inch AMOLED panel but introduce refinements. Reports suggest the notch will be redesigned into a smaller, rounded U-shape, replacing the larger cutout seen in previous models. Another change could be the relocation of the S Pen’s magnetic storage slot from the back to the side.

The standard Galaxy Tab S11 will succeed the Tab S9 (2023). Expected upgrades include 12GB RAM (up from 8GB) and a new 512GB storage option, while display and camera specs may remain unchanged. Both Tab S11 models are expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip. Others Samsung recently unveiled the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite, stating that the tablet will be available starting September 5. This suggests that the company could announce the pricing and availability details of the tablet at the event. Samsung may also reveal India pricing and availability details for the Galaxy Buds 3 FE during the event today. The Buds 3 FE were unveiled in August and adopts the stem-style design seen across the Galaxy Buds 3 lineup. These feature active noise cancellation (ANC) and Samsung’s Crystal Clear Call technology. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is powered by the Exynos 1380 chip, has an 8,000mAh battery, and comes bundled with an S Pen (stylus). It sports a 10.9-inch Thin-Film Transistor (TFT) LCD display panel with WUXGA+ (2112 x 1320) resolution. For imaging, it gets an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera.