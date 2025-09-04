Pixel 10 series' Material 3 Expressive expands to older-generation models

Google has released Android 16 QPR1 for eligible Pixel smartphones, bringing a Material 3 Expressive redesign, LE Audio Auracast support, Weather app for Pixel watches, and some fixes for the performance of the devices. Notably, this update will gradually roll out over the month to Pixel 6 series, Pixel 7 series, Pixel 8 series, Pixel 9 series, and Pixel 10 series smartphones. Here are the details of what’s new in this Android 16 QPR1 drop for Pixel smartphones.

Android 16 QPR1 for Pixel smartphones: What’s new

Material 3 Expressive redesign: A refreshed user interface (UI) with Live effects to add animations to your lock screen’s wallpaper, Quick Settings redesign, and a customisable Phone app experience.

LE Audio Auracast: Google is expanding Bluetooth LE Audio and Auracast support on Pixel 8 and newer phones, enabling audio streaming to two headphones at once or private broadcasts via QR code or Fast Pair. The update also extends compatibility to several Sony headphones and hearing aids, alongside existing Samsung and Xiaomi devices. Additionally, Pixel Buds Pro 2 are gaining Adaptive Audio with intelligent noise cancellation, Loud Noise Protection, and awareness of important sounds in noisy environments.

Gboard AI tools: Google is rolling out enhanced AI-powered Writing Tools in Gboard, first introduced with the Pixel 10. Tapping the sparkle pencil icon opens a carousel of options like Proofread, Rephrase, Professional, Friendly, Emojify, Elaborate, and Shorten, with swipeable cards offering variations. Alongside this, the Emoji Kitchen is being refreshed with a new “Favorite” shortcut for quicker access to frequently used emoji mashups.

Quick Share redesign: A Fullscreen interface with Send/Receive tabs, guided file sharing, and live transfer progress.

Androidify returns: Bot maker app revived with “AI at its core.”

Pixel Watch: Automatically shows walking/biking navigation started on your phone. With the Pixel Watch 4, Google is expanding Pixel Weather beyond Android phones and tablets to Wear OS.

Bug fixes and improvements in Android QPR1 for Pixel smartphones Audio: Fixes for call audio quality, system slowdowns, and overall stability.

Battery and charging: Corrected battery health display errors.

Biometrics: Improved fingerprint recognition and responsiveness.

Bluetooth: Better Bluetooth stability and performance.

Camera: General stability and performance improvements.

Display and graphics: Fixed black screen issue during in-app browser transitions.

Framework: Fixed unresponsive keyboard, power button issues with Android Auto, incorrect secondary language in Quick Settings, and UI transition stability.

Kernel: Stability and performance fixes.

System: Resolved Pixel Launcher crashes, instability, and other performance issues.

Telephony: Improved network connection stability and performance.

User Interface: Fixed crashes, touch unresponsiveness, long screenshot duplication, navigation gesture issues, Quick Settings bugs, and unresponsive Home button. How to install the update Eligible Pixel phones will receive an alert for the new software update — tap it and follow the download steps.

If no alert appears, go to Settings > System > Software Updates to check and install manually.

