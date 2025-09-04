PUBG Mobile 4.0 releases September 4, BGMI to follow soon: What to expect

South Korean video game publisher Krafton has announced the release of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile 4.0 update. PUBG Mobile’s official Instagram account shared teasers from the upcoming update and announced that the rollout will begin on September 4. Once available, the new update will introduce a new themed mode, themed maps, refreshed events, new weapons, and graphic improvements. The update is headlined by the Spooky Soiree mode, which brings the Wraithmoor Mansion area in various maps.

Notably, Krafton introduces major updates first for the PUBG Mobile that are then rolled out to BGMI, which is its India exclusive mobile game based on PUBG. That said, majority of things inside the PUBG update may remain identical in BGMI. Hence, Indian players can expect a new Spooky Soiree-themed update to be rolled out for BGMI soon.

PUBG Mobile 4.0 update: What's new New mode: Players can now explore a haunted mansion featuring floating platforms, special mechanics, and themed challenges. The update also introduces Pumpkin Zombies and a Pumpkin Monster boss battle, which grant exclusive rewards upon victory, reported MoneyControl. Furthermore, ghost crates will now be available in the game to offer rewards to players.

New vehicles: A magic broom has been introduced in the game, which will let you fly. Furthermore, floating balloons will help you glide in the air for short distances.

New weapon: The new update brings a new weapon called Mortar. As the name suggests, it is an explosive weapon that would blast at the site upon which it is fired. It features two modes – Quick strike mode lets you aim directly at enemies, and Precise target mode allows you to hit areas beyond your field of vision for long-range coverage. Additionally, a Guardian shield is also available, which is capable of not just defending but also pushing back and knocking down enemies.

Reloading improvement: If you reload before your ammo runs out, then the new round will have the remaining ammo on top of the new ones that the fresh magazine brings.

Mounted firing on two-wheelers improved: The player sitting on the back of the motorcycle will now be able to shoot better. The mounted firing has been improved to bring more stability.

Naval warfare becomes smoother: The movement of boats in water has been made smoother, contributing to the enhancement of naval warfare in the game.