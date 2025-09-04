PUBG Mobile 4.0 releases September 4, BGMI to follow soon: What to expect

PUBG Mobile 4.0 update: What's new
- New mode: Players can now explore a haunted mansion featuring floating platforms, special mechanics, and themed challenges. The update also introduces Pumpkin Zombies and a Pumpkin Monster boss battle, which grant exclusive rewards upon victory, reported MoneyControl. Furthermore, ghost crates will now be available in the game to offer rewards to players.
- New vehicles: A magic broom has been introduced in the game, which will let you fly. Furthermore, floating balloons will help you glide in the air for short distances.
- New weapon: The new update brings a new weapon called Mortar. As the name suggests, it is an explosive weapon that would blast at the site upon which it is fired. It features two modes – Quick strike mode lets you aim directly at enemies, and Precise target mode allows you to hit areas beyond your field of vision for long-range coverage. Additionally, a Guardian shield is also available, which is capable of not just defending but also pushing back and knocking down enemies.
- Reloading improvement: If you reload before your ammo runs out, then the new round will have the remaining ammo on top of the new ones that the fresh magazine brings.
- Mounted firing on two-wheelers improved: The player sitting on the back of the motorcycle will now be able to shoot better. The mounted firing has been improved to bring more stability.
- Naval warfare becomes smoother: The movement of boats in water has been made smoother, contributing to the enhancement of naval warfare in the game.
