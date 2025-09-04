Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 12:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / WhatsApp introduces unified call menu for business, groups on iOS: Report

WhatsApp introduces unified call menu for business, groups on iOS: Report

Reportedly, the latest WhatsApp for iOS update streamlines calling by replacing separate buttons with one menu that organises voice, video, and scheduling options

WhatsApp

WhatsApp

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 12:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

WhatsApp is rolling out a redesigned calling experience for iPhone users with its latest iOS 25.23.82 update. According to WABetaInfo, the update introduces a unified call menu that replaces the traditional voice and video call buttons with a single option. This report suggests that the change is aimed at simplifying how users initiate and manage calls, particularly in business and group conversations.

For business chats

In chats with businesses, the new menu brings together all call-related functions under one button. Instead of navigating between separate icons, users can now access options such as starting a voice or video call, creating a call link, or even scheduling a call directly from the conversation. This is said to cut down on extra navigation and streamlines communication with businesses.
 
 
Along with convenience, the redesigned menu will likely reduce accidental calls, as users must confirm the type of call before proceeding. Features like creating a call link or scheduling a call add further flexibility, especially for group discussions or planned meetings. 

Also Read

WhatsApp

WhatsApp Governance in Delhi: What it means, how to avail of services?

Status Ads and Promoted Channels

Soon, WhatsApp will show ads in Status page, promote business Channels

stock market live today

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex trim gains; Auto, FMCG stocks lead; Sensex F&O expiry in focus

Samsung Galaxy Event on September 4 (Image: Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy event at 3pm: Where to watch S25 FE, Tab S11, Buds FE launch

SSC CGL 2025 exams postponed

SSC CGL 2025 Tier 1 new exam dates, city slip out for over 14,500 posts

For group conversations

As per the report, the unified call menu extends to group chats as well, bringing the same four actions: voice call, video call, call link creation, and call scheduling—while also offering additional control. A new option that lets users select specific group members to include in a call. The report mentioned that the targeted approach helps reduce interruptions and ensures discussions stay relevant to the right participants.
 
The interface is straightforward: users tap the call button, select members from the group, and choose either a voice or video call. This gives more control over who joins the call in a group. 

Rollout

Currently, this feature is rolling out for business and group chats, with no confirmation yet for personal one-on-one conversations.

More From This Section

PUBG Mobile 4.0 update (Image: Krafton)

PUBG Mobile 4.0 releases September 4, BGMI to follow soon: What to expect

Google Pixel Drop

Pixel 10 series' Material 3 Expressive expands to older-generation models

Instagram for iPad

After WhatsApp, Meta brings native Instagram app to Apple iPads: What's new

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: September 4 redeem codes to win skins, diamonds, more

Siri

Apple plans AI-powered web search tool for Siri to rival OpenAI, Perplexity

Topics : WhatsApp Business in India WhatsApp business WhatsApp groups WhatsApp update whatsapp

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 12:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayImpact of GST 2.0Motilal Oswal Stock PickGST RatesSchool Holiday TodayBihar Bandh TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon