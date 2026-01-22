Ubisoft cancels 'Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time' remake, 5 other games

Ubisoft has announced that it has stopped the development of the “Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time” remake. The French video game publisher is set to undergo a reorganisation, splitting the company into five creative divisions, it said on Wednesday. Each of these studios has been tasked with handling particular game brands or franchises. These studios have their own independent budget now.

While the reorganisation efforts could be the reason to cancel the Price of Persia: The Sand of Time remake project, the game publisher cited quality reason for the cancellation. The game would most probably have been identical in nature as compared to the original game released in 2003, it most likely means that the quality of visuals and audio may not have met the standards to be considered for a release.

Ubisoft has announced that apart from the aforementioned, five unnamed games that were being developed have now been scrapped. Seven unnamed games have been delayed to ensure that their development meets the enhanced quality benchmarks and maximise long-term value creation. Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake is not the only game affected. Prince of Persia is a popular franchise worldwide and Sands of Time title was no different. According to IMDb records, in 2004, Interactive Achievement Awards (IAA), now known as the D.I.C.E. Awards, crowned the game as the Adventure Game of the Year and Console Game of the Year. It also earned accolades as the winner for Outstanding Achievement in Animation, Outstanding Innovation in Computer Gaming, and more.

Based on reviews on Steam, it is evident that since then, to now, it continues to be loved by many. The news of a remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time excited gamers, which was shown by their reactions on social media platforms including X. Now, with the latest development of its cancellation in frame, many expressed disappointment as they were waiting for the remake. The news of Prince of Persia The Sands of Time cancellation was followed by reports that Ubisoft reorganised its structure to make five creative houses that will handle different franchises.