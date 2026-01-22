Thursday, January 22, 2026 | 12:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Apple may rival OpenAI wearable with AirTag-sized AI device: What to expect

Apple's AI-focused hardware is said to be an AirTag-sized wearable with cameras, microphones and on-device AI, and could arrive as early as 2027

Apple

Apple is reportedly exploring a small, camera- and microphone-equipped device designed to capture context from a user’s surroundings (Photo: Reuters)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 12:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple is reportedly exploring a new category of AI hardware in the form of a wearable pin designed to understand a user’s surroundings using cameras and microphones. According to a report by 9To5Mac, citing The Information, the device would be a standalone AI device, separate from Apple Watch or AirPods, and would rely on on-device sensors and AI models rather than a traditional screen-based interface. It is still in early development and could launch as soon as 2027.

What to expect from Apple’s AI wearable

As per details shared by The Verge and 9To5Mac, Apple’s AI pin is described as a thin, flat, circular device roughly the size of an AirTag, but slightly thicker. It is said to feature an aluminium-and-glass body.
 
 
The wearable is expected to include:
  • Two cameras, including a standard lens and a wide-angle lens, intended to capture the user’s surroundings
  • Three microphones to pick up ambient audio
  • A built-in speaker for responses
  • A physical button on the side
  • Wireless charging using a magnetic inductive system similar to Apple Watch
The cameras and microphones would allow the device to observe what is happening around the user and respond contextually, likely through voice output.

The Information’s report notes that Apple is attempting to accelerate development as competition around AI-first hardware increases. However, it also stresses that the project remains in early stages and could still be shelved.
 
The timing of the report is notable, as Apple has recently restructured its AI strategy. The company has confirmed a partnership with Google to use Gemini as the foundation for next-generation Siri and Apple Intelligence features, and Bloomberg has separately reported that Apple is working to turn Siri into a more chatbot-like assistant across iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

OpenAI is also working on AI hardware

Apple is not the only company exploring screenless AI devices. OpenAI, alongside former Apple designer Jony Ive, is also developing its own AI-focused hardware.
According to earlier reports, OpenAI is on track to unveil its first device in the second half of 2026. The product is expected to be a small, screenless device that relies on cameras, microphones, and speakers to interact with users and understand physical environments. Some reports suggest it could be palm-sized and potentially capable of projecting information onto nearby surfaces.
 
OpenAI has indicated that the device will be designed to feel less intrusive than a smartphone, with an emphasis on simplicity and ambient interaction. Beyond this first product, the company is reportedly exploring additional form factors, including smart glasses, voice recorders, and wearable AI pins.

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 12:02 PM IST

