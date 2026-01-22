Fujifilm launches 'instax mini Evo Cinema' camera in India: Check price

Fujifilm has launched the instax mini Evo Cinema camera in India, its latest hybrid instant camera that combines photos and videos capture with instant printing. According to the company, the design is inspired by the FUJICA Single-8, an 8mm movie camera introduced in 1965. The camera is part of the instax Evo series and is aimed at users who want digital controls along with physical photo prints.

instax mini Evo Cinema: Price and availability

Price: Rs 47,999

Pre-bookings: Starts January 21 to January 27 on the instax India website.

Sale: Starts January 28

The instax mini Evo Cinema will be available as a combo box that includes the camera and two packs of instax mini glossy film, with 10 sheets in each pack. Customers who pre-book will receive two additional designer film packs.

instax mini Evo Cinema: Details

According to the company, the camera design is inspired by Fujifilm’s “FUJICA Single-8, an 8mm movie camera introduced in 1965. The camera features a vertical grip and physical controls such as a dial and print lever. Users can shoot using the rear screen or attach the included viewfinder for a more traditional feel.

The company said that the instax mini Evo Cinema allows users to shoot both still photos and short videos. Photos can be reviewed on the rear LCD screen and users can choose which images they want to print. Videos can also be turned into instant prints using a QR code printed alongside a selected frame from the video. Scanning the QR code on a smartphone lets users replay or download the video later.

The camera features a new feature called the Eras Dial that adds visual and audio effects inspired by different time periods. The company mentioned that there are 10 era-based effects, including one inspired by 1960s 8mm film cameras. Each effect can be adjusted across 10 levels, a total of 100 possible expressions.

The companion smartphone app allows users to edit videos, combine clips, add opening and ending templates and print images directly from their phone. The camera also works as a smartphone printer, making it a three-in-one device for photos, videos, and instant prints.