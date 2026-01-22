Apple may rival OpenAI wearable with AirTag-sized AI device: What to expect

Apple is reportedly exploring a new category of AI hardware in the form of a wearable pin designed to understand a user’s surroundings using cameras and microphones. According to a report by 9To5Mac, citing The Information, the device would be a standalone AI device, separate from Apple Watch or AirPods, and would rely on on-device sensors and AI models rather than a traditional screen-based interface. It is still in early development and could launch as soon as 2027.

What to expect from Apple’s AI wearable

As per details shared by The Verge and 9To5Mac, Apple’s AI pin is described as a thin, flat, circular device roughly the size of an AirTag, but slightly thicker. It is said to feature an aluminium-and-glass body.

The wearable is expected to include: Two cameras, including a standard lens and a wide-angle lens, intended to capture the user’s surroundings

Three microphones to pick up ambient audio

A built-in speaker for responses

A physical button on the side

Wireless charging using a magnetic inductive system similar to Apple Watch The cameras and microphones would allow the device to observe what is happening around the user and respond contextually, likely through voice output. ALSO READ: Apple plans to revamp Siri into AI chatbot embedded into devices: Report The Information’s report notes that Apple is attempting to accelerate development as competition around AI-first hardware increases. However, it also stresses that the project remains in early stages and could still be shelved.

The timing of the report is notable, as Apple has recently restructured its AI strategy. The company has confirmed a partnership with Google to use Gemini as the foundation for next-generation Siri and Apple Intelligence features, and Bloomberg has separately reported that Apple is working to turn Siri into a more chatbot-like assistant across iPhone, iPad, and Mac. OpenAI is also working on AI hardware Apple is not the only company exploring screenless AI devices. OpenAI, alongside former Apple designer Jony Ive, is also developing its own AI-focused hardware. ALSO READ: Jony Ive and OpenAI's first AI gadget may launch in 2026: What to expect