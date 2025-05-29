Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 04:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / Call of Duty to release Warzone, Black Ops 6 Season 4 on May 29: What's new

Activision has released patch notes for Season 4 updates in Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops 6, detailing new features, maps, weapons, modes, and more

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

Activision has announced the Season 4 update for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Call of Duty: Warzone, set to release at 9:30 PM (IST) on May 29, 2025. The updates will go live across PlayStation 5 and 4, Xbox Series X, S and One, and PC via Battle.net and Steam. This season will bring new multiplayer maps, game modes, weapon tuning, and expanded Zombies content, enhancing gameplay and narrative across both titles.

Black Ops 6: Tactical maps and story progression

Season 4 continues the evolving narrative of Adler and former antagonist Vikhor “Stitch” Kuzmin, who will now join forces to expose moles within the shadowy group Pantheon.
 
 
Players will explore three new multiplayer maps centred around a CIA black site in Iceland:
  • Shutdown: A hydroelectric facility surrounded by volcanic terrain and flooded zones, supporting vertical and aquatic combat.
  • Fugitive: A dark, frozen prison complex featuring stealth zones, ziplines and climbing areas.
  • Blitz: A cliffside location with fast-paced 6v6 or 2v2 combat, ambushes near waterfalls, and dynamic reinforcements.
A new “Team Elimination" mode modifies “Kill Confirmed” rules by limiting lives and introducing strategic dog-tag pickups to deny kills, encouraging tactical team play.
 
New weapons include the LC10 SMG and FFAR 1 assault rifle, along with burst-fire mods, vertical grips, and the Grim Reaper scorestreak—a quad-tube rocket launcher available in both multiplayer and Zombies modes.

Zombies mode brings back Grief, the 4v4 survival challenge where teams compete to outlast one another. New ammo mods and GobbleGums provide tactical advantages.
 
The update also introduces weapon balancing, UI improvements such as a death recap widget, and enhancements to Ranked Play, including demotion protection and new seasonal rewards.

Warzone: Landmark map changes and new competitive modes

Season 4 will overhaul Verdansk with the introduction of the overlook skyscraper, replacing the Burger Town and SKN Comm Tower landmarks. Features include:
  • Interactive cranes equipped with vertical ascenders to move players and gear
  • Horizontal ziplines for faster traversal between Overlook and adjacent rooftops
  • High-value loot zones now include The Overlook, Superstore, and Quarry.
Two new limited-time modes launch this season:
 
Clash: A 52 vs. 52 team deathmatch without circle collapse or self-revives. It features Domination Points, special crates, and power-ups, with support for both first-person and third-person views.
 
World Series of Warzone: A three-week competitive event using official esports rules, aligned with pro-level gameplay.
 
The Zombies experience also expands with a competitive version of Grief, where players must outlast enemy teams while fending off the undead.

Season 4 Battle Pass and Premium Tier

The Season 4 Battle Pass includes over 100 new unlockables, such as:
  • Operators: Stitch and Adler
  • Weapons: LC10 and FFAR 1
  • Weapon blueprints, equipment skins, reticles
  • The premium BlackCell Tier offers exclusive cosmetics, including the Omen Operator (Crimson One) and themed bundles like the Ballerina Pack.

Availability

Season 4 updates for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone will be available starting May 29 at 9 AM PT (9:30 PM IST) across all supported platforms. Players are advised to update their game clients to access the new content and participate in the evolving multiplayer, competitive, and Zombies modes.

First Published: May 29 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

