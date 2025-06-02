Monday, June 02, 2025 | 09:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Garena Free Fire Max: June 2 redeem codes to win exclusive in-game rewards

Garena Free Fire Max: June 2 redeem codes to win exclusive in-game rewards

Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for June 2. Here is a step-by-step guide for their redemption

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 9:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Garena Free Fire Max has unveiled redeem codes for June 2, letting users have a chance to claim complimentary in-game rewards. These redemption codes act as a gateway to players to win limited-edition content such as character outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and other exclusive items.
 
Due to its limited availability and restricted usage, players are advised to redeem them as soon as possible.
 
Below is the list of active codes and a step-by-step guide for redemption.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by India Today Gaming, active redeem codes for June 2 are:
 
  • FCVBNM789POIUYT0
  • FBNMKL456ASDFGY2
  • FNMJKL123ZXCVBH6
  • FMLKJH567QWERTY9
  • FKLJHG890ASDFGH2
  • FJHGFD345ZXCVBN8
  • FHGFDS234AZXCVB7
  • FTREWQ901YUIOP23
  • FVBNMC678LKJHGF9
  • FYUIOP456QWERT12
  • FJKLPO123MNBVC67
  • FSDFGH901AZXCVB3
  • FXCVBN234LKJHGF5

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
Once a redeem code is successfully used, the associated rewards are sent to the player’s in-game mailbox. If the reward includes currency like gold or diamonds, the account balance is updated instantly.
 
Players can unlock items such as Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other rare content through these codes.
 
Each code is limited to 500 uses per day and remains valid for only 12 hours, so timely redemption is recommended.

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 9:39 AM IST

