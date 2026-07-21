Vibe coding explained: What AI-made apps mean for developers and app stores

Building an app meant learning programming languages, understanding software architecture, fixing bugs and spending months on development. For most people, the biggest obstacle was not the idea but the technical skills needed to build it. Now, artificial intelligence (AI) is changing that.

AI-powered coding assistants can now generate apps from simple text prompts, allowing users to describe what they want instead of writing every line of code. The approach, known as vibe coding, is making app development faster and more accessible for entrepreneurs, students, designers and hobbyists.

According to a New York Times report, Apple is embracing AI-assisted development while tightening App Store review policies to maintain quality and user safety. Vibe coding is therefore not only changing how apps are built but also reshaping the broader app ecosystem. What is vibe coding? Vibe coding is an AI-assisted approach to software development in which users describe what they want in natural language and AI generates much of the required code. According to Google, instead of writing complex programming syntax manually, developers interact with AI through prompts, refining the application through conversation. For example, instead of writing hundreds of lines of code, a user might simply type:

"Create a fitness tracker with daily reminders, calorie counting and dark mode." The AI can then generate the application's codebase, user interface and, in some cases, testing suggestions. According to Google Cloud, vibe coding changes the developer's role from writing every line of code to guiding, reviewing and refining AI-generated output. Why vibe coding is becoming popular Several factors are driving the popularity of vibe coding. More capable AI coding models are making software development easier and more efficient, while faster development allows users to build and test ideas in hours rather than weeks. The approach has also lowered the entry barrier for non-programmers, helped startups reduce development costs and enabled experienced developers to automate repetitive programming tasks.

Several tools now support vibe coding by allowing users to create apps through natural-language prompts rather than manually writing code. These include Replit, Cursor, Lovable, Bolt.new, Vercel's v0, GitHub Copilot, Google Gemini, Google's AI development tools and OpenAI Codex. Why AI-generated apps are increasing According to The New York Times, AI tools now allow people with limited coding experience to create working apps within hours or days instead of weeks or months. As a result, the number of AI-generated, or "vibe-coded", apps submitted to Apple's App Store has increased sharply. The report noted that many developers now rely on AI throughout the development process, from generating code to designing interfaces and fixing bugs.

Apple's own investment in AI-assisted development is also contributing to this trend. At the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2026, Apple introduced new AI-powered tools to help developers build apps more efficiently. According to The Verge, the company unveiled AI features for app creation and expanded automation capabilities through Shortcuts, signalling that it views AI-assisted programming as part of the future of software development. This creates an interesting contradiction. Apple is encouraging developers to use AI while simultaneously dealing with a growing number of AI-generated app submissions that still require manual review before reaching users. ALSO READ: Kimi K3's huge size keeps demand strong for AI memory and processors A separate Business Insider report said some developers believe the rise in vibe-coded apps could slow the App Store review process because Apple must assess significantly more submissions while maintaining quality standards.

Apple's approach to AI-generated apps Following WWDC 2026, Apple updated its App Store Review Guidelines to place greater emphasis on apps that deliver meaningful functionality rather than flooding the store with repetitive or low-value experiences. The updated guidance aims to prevent large numbers of nearly identical AI-generated apps from overwhelming the marketplace. CNET also reported that some AI-generated apps have experienced delays or uncertainty during App Store review as Apple evaluates whether they meet existing quality standards. The issue is not AI itself but whether the finished application satisfies Apple's expectations for usefulness, functionality and user experience.

According to The New York Times, Apple is trying to balance two priorities: encouraging innovation through AI-assisted development while protecting users by maintaining high standards for quality, security and trust. Google's view of vibe coding Google has taken a different approach. Rather than focusing primarily on marketplace moderation, Google Cloud presents vibe coding as an evolution in software development. According to Google's documentation, AI-generated coding should be viewed as a collaborative process in which developers work alongside AI rather than being replaced by it. AI can generate code, explain functions, suggest improvements and accelerate debugging, but human oversight remains essential.

Google also stresses that developers remain responsible for reviewing generated code, testing applications thoroughly, ensuring security and maintaining software quality. In other words, AI is a productivity tool rather than a replacement for software engineering expertise. ALSO READ: Indian clinicians trust AI more than global peers, but use it less at work For Android developers publishing on the Play Store, existing developer policies continue to apply regardless of whether an app is written by humans or AI. Developers are still expected to comply with rules covering privacy, security, functionality and user safety. Challenges created by AI-generated apps While vibe coding makes app development faster and more accessible, it also creates new challenges for app stores.

Maintaining app quality AI makes it easy to produce apps quickly, resulting in a growing number of repetitive or low-quality submissions. This makes it harder for platforms to identify and promote applications that offer genuine value. Greater review workload The increase in AI-generated apps is placing additional pressure on app review teams. According to Business Insider, some developers believe this could slow Apple's approval process because every application still requires review to meet quality, privacy and security standards. Security and reliability AI-generated code may contain bugs or security vulnerabilities if it is not properly reviewed and tested. Both Apple and Google emphasise that developers remain responsible for ensuring their applications are secure, reliable and comply with platform policies.