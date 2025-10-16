Vijay Sales announces festive offers on iPhone Air, MacBook Air M4 and more

Vijay Sales has announced offers on smartphones, gaming consoles and other devices as part of its Diwali Celebration sale. During the sale, the home-grown electronics retail channel is offering discounts on Apple products such as iPhone 17 series, MacBook Air with M4, iPads, and more. Additionally, it is offering bank discounts of up to Rs 20,000 from select cards, based on minimum transaction value. Here are the details:

Vijay Sales Diwali Celebration sale: Details

Apple products

ALSO READ: Apple MacBook Pro 14 with M5 launched: Variants, India pricing, specs, more During Vijay Sales’ Diwali Celebration sale, Apple’s new iPhone Air is available from Rs 111,900, including a cashback of Rs 4,000 and a coupon discount of Rs 4,000. Similarly, the retailer is offering a discount of Rs 10,000 on MacBook Air with M4 chip. Here are the details of all other offers on Apple products:

iPhones: Starting at Rs 38,990 (inclusive of bank cashback on ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank and SBI Bank cards)

iPads: Starting at Rs 30,500 (inclusive of bank cashback on ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank and SBI Bank cards)

Liquid Retina displays: Starting at Rs 72,490 (inclusive of bank cashback on ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank and SBI Bank cards)

Smartphones

Vijay Sales is also offering discount and bank cashbacks on smartphones from Nothing, OnePlus, OPPO, and more.

Nothing Phone 3: