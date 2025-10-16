Vijay Sales announces festive offers on iPhone Air, MacBook Air M4 and more

Vijay Sales Diwali Celebration sale: Details
Apple products
- iPhones: Starting at Rs 38,990 (inclusive of bank cashback on ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank and SBI Bank cards)
- iPads: Starting at Rs 30,500 (inclusive of bank cashback on ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank and SBI Bank cards)
- Liquid Retina displays: Starting at Rs 72,490 (inclusive of bank cashback on ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank and SBI Bank cards)
Smartphones
Nothing Phone 3:
- Launch price: Rs 79,999 onwards
- Offer price: Rs 44,999 onwards (inclusive of Rs 5,000 cashback)
OnePlus 13r:
- Launch price: Rs 42,999 onwards
- Offer price: Starting at Rs 38,999 (inclusive of Rs 2,250 cashback)
- Additional coupon discount: Rs 500
OPPO K13:
- Launch price: Rs 17,999 onwards
- Offer price: Rs 15,199 (inclusive of Rs 2,500 cashback)
Sony PlayStation 5
- Launch price: Rs 54,990
- Offer price: Rs 46,490 (inclusive of Rs 3,500 bank discount)
- Launch price: Rs 44,990
- Offer price: Rs 41,616
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app