Vivo launches Android 16-based OriginOS 6 as FunTouch OS successor in India

Vivo has launched its Android 16-based OriginOS 6 interface for Vivo and iQOO smartphones, officially replacing FunTouch OS outside China. Previously exclusive to China, OriginOS now comes to international markets with design refinements, smoother animations, improved performance, and several AI-powered additions. Among the key highlights is the new Origin Island, a feature inspired by Apple’s Dynamic Island, integrated with Android 16’s Live Updates system and smart contextual actions.

Vivo confirmed that the rollout of OriginOS 6 will begin globally in phases starting November 2025, though the company has not yet revealed the complete update roadmap for eligible devices.

Vivo OriginOS 6: What’s new

Vivo said that the new OriginOS 6 UI builds upon the company’s principle of ‘More Local, More Global’. It said that the new software is based on three core pillars: smoothness, design and AI. Here is everything new:

Smoothness The OriginOS 6 introduces Origin Smooth Engine which the company said integrates with system modules such as computing, storage, and display to make the smartphone experience more seamless. Vivo claims that app cold-start times are now 18.5 per cent faster, while frame-rate stability improves by 10.5 per cent. Data loading speed reportedly doubles, increasing by up to 106 per cent, and animation performance improves by 35 per cent. ALSO READ: Asus ROG Xbox Ally series available for purchase in India: Watch hands-on To complement the performance boost, Vivo has also added a new Origin Animation System with motion effects such as Spring Animation, Blur Transition, Morphing Animation, and One Shot Animation. The company also introduced a Snap-Up Engine, which is said to intelligently allocate computing power to high-priority actions, like booking tickets or payments.

Design OriginOS 6 also brings a refreshed visual language through the Origin Design System, which standardises elements such as color, shape, iconography, imagery, typography, and depth. A new Vivo Sans font supports over 40 languages, while the “Translucent Color” and “Dynamic Glow” effects add layered depth and subtle motion to UI components. ALSO READ: iPad Pro M5 launched: India pricing, availability, specifications, more The lock screen now supports a Lock Screen Grid, allowing users to arrange and resize widgets, customize fonts, and combine personal photos. On the home screen, the new 4x7 layout accommodates adaptive folders and Flip Cards. Vivo has also refreshed several built-in apps, including iManager, Origin Health, and Weather, with new interfaces and smoother animations.