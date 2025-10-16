Instagram adds Diwali cheer to stories, videos with AI filters: How to use

As per the company, the Restyle tool allows users to enhance their photos and videos by adding textures, colours, and moods that align with the festive season. To celebrate Diwali, Instagram has introduced three themed effects each for photos and videos, inspired by traditional motifs and colours associated with the festival of lights.

For photos, users can choose between Fireworks, Diyas, and Rangoli, while video creators can apply Lanterns, Marigold, or Rangoli effects. Each option is designed to capture the essence of Diwali – joy, brightness, and celebration.

The Diwali effects will be available till October 29 in India, as well as in the US, Canada, Singapore, and Australia.

How to use Restyle on Instagram Stories

Open Stories by tapping “+” on your profile photo or swiping left.

Select an image or video from your camera roll.

Tap the Restyle icon (paintbrush) on the top bar.

Browse and select from the Diwali options: Fireworks, Rangoli, or Diyas for images, and Lanterns, Marigold, or Rangoli for videos.

How to use Restyle in Edits