Apple doubles down on on-device AI performance with M5 chip: What's new

Apple M5 chip: Details
Architecture
AI and developer features
How M5 compares to previous models
- The M5 chip delivers up to 15 per cent faster multithreaded performance than the M4, driven by enhanced shader cores and third-generation ray tracing for more realistic graphics and smoother 3D rendering.
- With an upgraded 16-core Neural Engine and Neural Accelerators in every GPU core, the M5 achieves over six times faster AI performance compared with the M1, improving on-device machine learning efficiency.
- The M5’s 10-core GPU delivers up to four times higher peak performance and 45 per cent better graphics than the M4, offering faster rendering and richer visuals for gaming and creative workflows.
- Offering 30 per cent higher unified memory bandwidth at 153GB/s, the M5 ensures smoother multitasking and faster data handling, supported by an optimised media engine for better performance and efficiency.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app