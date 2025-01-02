Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Vivo announces price cut for T3x 5G smartphone: Check new prices, specs

Vivo T3x 5G smartphone is now priced at Rs 12,499 onwards, Rs 1000 less than its launch price

Vivo T3x 5G
Vivo T3x 5G
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 4:23 PM IST
China's Vivo has announced a price cut for all variants of its Vivo T3x 5G smartphone. The smartphone is now available, starting at Rs 12,499 in the Vivo India e-store, e-commerce platform Flipkart, and all partner retail stores. The smartphone was launched in April last year, priced at Rs 13,499 onwards.
 
Vivo T3x 5G: New price
 
4GB RAM + 128GB storage: 
  • New price: Rs 12,499
  • Launch price: Rs 13,499
6GB RAM + 128GB storage:
  • New price: Rs 13,999
  • Launch price: Rs 14,999
8GB RAM + 128GB storage:
  • New price: Rs 15,499
  • Launch price: Rs 16,499
Colours: Crimson Bliss, Celestial Green and Sapphire Blue
 
Vivo T3x 5G: Details

The Vivo T3x smartphone is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, built on a 4nm process. It is available in configurations offering up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Vivo highlights the inclusion of its RAM 3.0 technology, enabling up to 8GB of virtual RAM for enhanced multitasking.
Featuring a 6.72-inch FHD+ resolution panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, the Vivo T3x's display is certified by TÜV Rheinland for reduced blue light emission. Additionally, the smartphone comes with a dual-speaker system for immersive audio.
 
In the camera department, the Vivo T3x has a dual rear-camera set-up with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it sports an 8MP selfie camera. The camera system includes features such as Super Night Mode, Bokeh Flare Portrait, and Multi Flare Portrait, among others.
Powering the device is a 6,000mAh battery, which Vivo claims can last all day. The smartphone supports 44W fast wired charging for quick top-ups. The Vivo T3x runs on Android 14 with Vivo's FunTouchOS 14 interface layered on top.
Topics :VivoChinese smartphones5G in India

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 4:23 PM IST

