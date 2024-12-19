Vivo X200 Pro review: Tops premium segment with stellar camera performance

Vivo has introduced its new imaging-focused flagship, the X200 Pro, featuring an upgraded camera system that includes a 200MP Zeiss-certified APO (apochromatically corrected, colourless) telephoto camera. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 System-on-Chip (SoC) and boasts a larger battery capacity, all housed in a redesigned chassis.

Vivo claims to have enhanced its already impressive camera system with this latest X-series flagship. But do new features translate to real-world improvements in imaging? And does the smartphone deliver a comprehensive flagship experience? Let us find out:

Design

The Vivo X200 Pro is a camera-focused smartphone, and its design reflects this emphasis. Like last year’s X100 Pro, the X200 Pro features a prominent camera module on the back, encircled by a metallic ring, which is symmetrical this time. All three camera sensors, along with Zeiss branding, are housed under the camera glass.

While the overall design language is similar to its predecessor, there are notable updates. The frame is now flat, accommodating a new quad-curved display at the front. This change significantly improves ergonomics, offering a better grip and reducing accidental touches on the screen. The Cosmos Black variant’s matte finish further enhances usability by keeping the back free from smudges, though the camera module may require frequent cleaning.

Although the new model does not feel considerably lighter than its predecessor, Vivo has made substantial improvements to weight distribution, ensuring the phone is less prone to toppling.

Camera: Photography

The Vivo X200 Pro is equipped with a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 200MP APO telephoto camera with 3.7x optical zoom.

Vivo has downsized the main camera sensor from the 1/0.98-inch Sony IMX989 used in the X100 Pro to a 1/1.28-inch Sony LYT-818 sensor in the X200 Pro. Despite this change, practical performance remains largely unaffected. The main camera produces stunning daylight images with vibrant colours and excellent clarity. While extreme low-light shots may lack some detail, the results are still impressive for a smartphone camera.

The ultra-wide camera retains the same 1/2.76-inch sensor as its predecessor and continues to deliver impressive results in various lighting conditions. Vivo has also introduced new features, such as a landscape mode that integrates night mode, along with Long Exposure, Astro, and several additional camera modes.

The highlight of the X200 Pro’s camera system is the new 200MP Zeiss-certified APO telephoto lens. Alongside the resolution upgrade, the sensor is now larger at 1/1.4 inches compared to the 50MP 1/2-inch sensor in the X100 Pro. This telephoto lens supports advanced features like 100x digital zoom, telephoto macro shots with up to 20x zoom, and a 135mm lens mode for portrait photography.

Macro photography has been a strong suit for Vivo’s X-series, and the higher-resolution telephoto sensor now enables detailed macro shots from greater distances. Macro images captured during testing were rich in detail and colour accuracy, even at a distance. Close-up shots, such as those taken of a human eye at 5x zoom, demonstrated phenomenal detail and colour fidelity. However, focusing takes longer at higher zoom levels.

Portrait photography is another standout feature of the X200 Pro. Edge detection is highly accurate across all lens modes, and images feature excellent colour reproduction and contrast. Zeiss-powered bokeh effects such as Sonnar, Cine-flare, and Biotar add depth and character to portrait shots. The 85mm lens mode provided the best close-up effect in outdoor settings, maintaining its superiority from last year. While the 135mm mode performs well in daylight, colours can appear muted under artificial lighting.

Additionally, the camera interface includes a Street Photography mode, accessible by swiping up in Photo mode. This feature provides a DSLR-like interface with professional-grade settings, including adjustable aperture, colour modes, C1/C2 parameter presets, custom shutter options, and more.

Vivo X200 Pro camera samples

Camera: Videography

The Vivo X200 Pro supports 8K video recording at 30 frames per second (fps) with the main camera and 4K recording at up to 120 fps with both the primary and telephoto lenses. It also allows Dolby Vision HDR recording from all three rear cameras and the front camera, though this is limited to 4K at 60 fps. Additionally, the device offers the ability to record videos in 10-bit LOG format, providing more control during editing. While the overall video quality is impressive, the transition between cameras during recording could be smoother.

The X200 Pro also supports cinematic portrait video recording in 1080p and 4K resolutions at up to 30 fps. However, the front camera does not support 4K recording in this mode. During testing, cinematic videos exhibited noticeable jerks and shakiness compared to standard videos, but the camera excelled in shifting focus quickly without requiring manual input.

Display

The Vivo X200 Pro features an AMOLED display that lives up to flagship standards, offering a 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of up to 2000 nits in auto-brightness mode. The smartphone also includes a unique custom brightness mode that adjusts auto-brightness settings based on a personalised visibility test to optimise eye comfort.

The display delivers crisp and clear visuals, providing an excellent content-viewing experience. This is further enhanced by support for HDR videos on YouTube and Dolby Vision HDR on streaming platforms like Netflix. Additionally, the 120Hz refresh rate ensures smooth scrolling through social media apps.

Performance and Software

Powered by the flagship-grade MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip, the Vivo X200 Pro delivers top-tier performance across a range of tasks. Whether it's graphic-intensive gaming, heavy multitasking, or extended high-resolution video recording, the smartphone handles everything seamlessly and remains impressively cool under load.

Vivo has also integrated game-specific features into the Game Side Panel, such as Game Visual Enhancement for graphics upscaling and options to adjust refresh rates, forcing games to run beyond their default settings. While the smartphone remains cool and maintains consistent performance during most gaming sessions, enabling these features—particularly overriding the default game refresh rate—can cause slight warming and occasional dips in performance.

On the software front, the Vivo X200 Pro runs on Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15. Vivo has improved its user interface, making it cleaner and more intuitive, with new animations and additional customisation options. However, it still lacks some advanced features offered by competitors. New AI-powered features, such as smarter search in the gallery app and AI transcription in the recorder, add functionality but fail to stand out. The integration of Google’s Circle to Search is, however, a welcome addition.

Battery

Beyond its camera capabilities, the battery performance of the Vivo X200 Pro is one of its standout features. Equipped with a 6000mAh battery, the smartphone can last up to two full days with moderate usage. Even with heavy use, including extensive photography and video recording, it comfortably provides a day and a half of battery life before needing a recharge.

When it does require charging, the included 90W charger replenishes the battery from 10 per cent to full in about 35 minutes. Additionally, the support for 30W wireless charging and reverse wireless charging adds to its convenience.

Verdict

The Vivo X200 Pro is a compelling flagship smartphone that caters primarily to photography enthusiasts while delivering a well-rounded performance. Its standout camera system, featuring a 200MP Zeiss-certified APO telephoto lens and a range of advanced imaging modes, sets a new standard in mobile photography. Beyond the camera, the device impresses with its powerful performance, exceptional battery life, and premium display quality.

There is room for improvement in areas like videography and software features, where it lags behind competitors. However, it remains one of the top choices in the premium smartphone segment.

