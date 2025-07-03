Home / Technology / Tech News / Vivo confirms X200 FE specs: MediaTek D 9300+ chip, 6500mAh battery, more

Vivo confirms X200 FE specs: MediaTek D 9300+ chip, 6500mAh battery, more

Vivo X200 FE will feature a camera system co-developed by Zeiss, featuring a 50MP primary sensor, 50MP telephoto camera and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens

Vivo X200 FE
Vivo X200 FE (Image: Vivo India)
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 10:32 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Vivo’s X200 FE smartphone is set to launch in India soon. While the Chinese smartphone brand is yet to announce the launch schedule, it has revealed key specifications such as the chipset powering the smartphone, camera details and battery capacity.
 
Already available in select markets including Taiwan, Vivo X200 FE will join the company’s flagship series that already includes Vivo X200 and X200 Pro. Vivo also makes an Ultra model, however, that is limited to the company’s home market.

Vivo X200 FE: Details

Ahead of the launch, Vivo has confirmed that the X200 FE in India will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chip and will be offered with UFS 3.1 storage type. The company has also revealed that the upcoming FE model will pack a 6,500mAh battery, offering up to 25.44 hours of YouTube video playback time. Additionally, Vivo claims that a quick 10-minute charge will offer up to three hours of video streaming.
Vivo also said that the X200 FE smartphone will feature a sleek and compact build with a 6.31-inch display area and a side profile of 7.99mm. For durability, the smartphone will carry IP68 and IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.
 
For imaging, the Vivo X200 FE will sport a triple camera set-up at the back with a 50MP primary sensor, 50MP telephoto and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. Similar to the other smartphones in the flagship X200 series, the camera system on the X200 FE has been co-engineered by the German optics brand Zeiss. This will enable what Vivo calls “Zeiss Multifocal Portrait,” offering ZEISS Style Bokeh effects such as Zeiss Distagon, Zeiss B-speed, Zeiss Biotar, and more.
The X200 FE will boot Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15 out of the box and will offer several proprietary AI-powered features. Beyond Vivo’s own AI tools, the smartphone will offer access to Google Gemini AI assistant.

Vivo X200 FE: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.31-inch AMOLED, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9300+
  • RAM: 12GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: 512GB UFS 3.1 
  • Rear Camera: 50MP (main) + 50MP (telephoto) + 8MP (ultra-wide)
  • Front Camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 6,500mAh
  • Charging: 90W wired charging
  • Operating System: Funtouch OS 15 (Android 15)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are July 3 redeem codes to win rewards, emotes

Premium

How a Chennai-based face recognition firm helped Bihar use mobile voting

WhatsApp shifts to per-message billing for businesses from per-conversation

Tech Wrap July 2: Nothing Phone 3, Sony Bravia Projectors, Vivo X Fold 5

Call of Duty Mobile Season 6: 'Gundams Arrive' update rolls out on July 3

Topics :VivoChinese smartphonesIndian smartphone marketTechnology

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story