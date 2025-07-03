Vivo confirms X200 FE specs: MediaTek D 9300+ chip, 6500mAh battery, more

Vivo’s X200 FE smartphone is set to launch in India soon. While the Chinese smartphone brand is yet to announce the launch schedule, it has revealed key specifications such as the chipset powering the smartphone, camera details and battery capacity.

Already available in select markets including Taiwan, Vivo X200 FE will join the company’s flagship series that already includes Vivo X200 and X200 Pro. Vivo also makes an Ultra model, however, that is limited to the company’s home market.

Vivo X200 FE: Details

Ahead of the launch, Vivo has confirmed that the X200 FE in India will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chip and will be offered with UFS 3.1 storage type. The company has also revealed that the upcoming FE model will pack a 6,500mAh battery, offering up to 25.44 hours of YouTube video playback time. Additionally, Vivo claims that a quick 10-minute charge will offer up to three hours of video streaming.

ALSO READ: Vivo X Fold 5 with Zeiss camera, 6000mAh battery to launch in India soon Vivo also said that the X200 FE smartphone will feature a sleek and compact build with a 6.31-inch display area and a side profile of 7.99mm. For durability, the smartphone will carry IP68 and IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. For imaging, the Vivo X200 FE will sport a triple camera set-up at the back with a 50MP primary sensor, 50MP telephoto and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. Similar to the other smartphones in the flagship X200 series, the camera system on the X200 FE has been co-engineered by the German optics brand Zeiss. This will enable what Vivo calls “Zeiss Multifocal Portrait,” offering ZEISS Style Bokeh effects such as Zeiss Distagon, Zeiss B-speed, Zeiss Biotar, and more.