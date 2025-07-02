Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 03:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vivo X Fold 5 with Zeiss camera, 6000mAh battery to launch in India soon

Vivo X Fold 5 with Zeiss camera, 6000mAh battery to launch in India soon

Vivo X Fold 5 was launched in China last month featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, triple 50MP cameras, and compatibility with Apple ecosystem

Vivo X Fold 5

Vivo X Fold 5

Harsh Shivam
Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 3:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

China’s Vivo has announced that its next-generation book-style foldable smartphone, the Vivo X Fold 5, will be launching in India soon. Though the company has not released the launch schedule, it has revealed key specifications of the smartphone including AI-powered features and battery capacity.
 
Vivo X Fold 5 was launched in the company’s home country last month, featuring Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. The Indian variant of the smartphone is expected to be along the same line. 

Vivo X Fold 5: What to expect

Vivo has confirmed that the X Fold 5 in India will pack a 6,000mAh battery and support 80W wired charging, similar to the Chinese counterpart. Vivo will also continue with its collaboration with the German optics brand Zeiss, offering a triple camera set-up at the rear with a 50MP telephoto camera.
 
 
For durability, the Vivo X Fold 5 is said to come with IPX8/IPX9 rating for water resistance, and IP5X rating for dust resistance. Vivo also said that the smartphone has been tested for 6,00,000 “reliable foldings” to ensure the durability of the hinge mechanism. Coming to the design, the X Fold 5 will have a sleek profile measuring 9.2mm when folded and 4.3mm when unfolded.

As for the AI-powered features, Vivo X Fold 5 will offer AI Image Studio within the Gallery app for smart image editing tools. It will also offer several productivity features such as AI Smart Office for summarising meetings using AI. The smartphone will also feature a customisable side-mounted button for accessing controls such as sound profiles, torch, camera and even launching individual apps.
 
Vivo X Fold 5 launched in China with the following specifications:
  • Inner display: 8.03-inch AMOLED, 4:3.55 aspect ratio, 2480x2200 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Cover display: 6.53-inch AMOLED, 21.1:9 aspect ratio, 2748x1172 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
  • RAM: 12GB / 16 GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: 256GB / 512GB / 1TB UFS 4.1
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary + 50MP telephoto (3X) + 50MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 20MP (inner display) + 20MP (outer display)
  • Battery: 6000mAh
  • Charging: 80W wired, 40W wireless

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 3:29 PM IST

