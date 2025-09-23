Vivo, iQOO plan shift to OriginOS 6 from FunTouch OS with Android 16 update

Chinese smartphone makers Vivo and iQOO have announced that they will be launching their OriginOS user interface in India, which until now has been exclusive to their smartphones in China. The new UI will likely replace the existing FunTouch OS on Vivo and iQOO devices in the Indian market. Vivo India’s official handle on X (formerly Twitter) posted, “A new chapter begins with OriginOS 6,” suggesting that the version arriving in India will be based on Android 16.

ALSO READ: Nothing Phone 3 receives camera enhancements ahead of Android 16 beta iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya also confirmed the development through a post on X, suggesting that OriginOS 6 will roll out to iQOO devices in the country. However, neither company has disclosed a release timeline for the Indian rollout.

Vivo OriginOS 6: How is it different from FunTouch OS? Up until now, OriginOS has been limited to Vivo smartphones in China, while international models shipped with FunTouch OS. The latter has often been criticised for its relatively simple animations, inconsistent navigation, and limited scope for personalisation. By expanding OriginOS to global markets, Vivo and iQOO aim to offer a more consistent and polished software environment across regions, while potentially enabling faster updates. Vivo OriginOS 6: Expected rollout schedule Currently, Vivo and iQOO handsets in China run on OriginOS 5, which is based on Android 15. According to a Gizbot report, the upcoming Vivo X300 series smartphones, likely to launch next month in China, are expected to be the first to run on OriginOS 6 out of the box.

If this proves accurate, the Indian market could see OriginOS 6 debut alongside the launch of the Vivo X300 series, which usually arrives after its China release—most likely towards the end of this year or early next year. Vivo OriginOS 6: What to expect Although Vivo has yet to showcase the Android 16-based OriginOS, the interface is expected to carry forward several features from earlier versions. These may include AI-driven functions such as the Blue Heart Little V Assistant, which lets users drag and drop images or files for quick processing, along with enhanced natural voice interactions through Jovi Voice.