Perplexity Comet browser now in India on Windows, Mac for Pro subscribers

Perplexity's AI browser Comet is now accessible to Pro subscribers in India on Windows and Mac, with Android pre-orders available

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 4:03 PM IST
Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas announced on X that the company has made its AI browser, Comet, available to Pro subscribers in India. Comet was launched earlier in July; however, it was accessible only to Perplexity Max subscribers initially. Now, it has been extended to Pro users also. Notably, Perplexity’s Comet is only available on Mac and Windows devices at the moment. However, it can be pre-ordered for Android devices on the Google Play Store, with no release date visible as of now.
 
Comet browser can be downloaded from its official website on both Mac and Windows PC.
 
The Perplexity Pro subscription costs around Rs 17,000 for a year. Interestingly, Bharti Airtel recently collaborated with Perplexity to provide its customers with a complimentary Perplexity Pro annual subscription for up to one year at no additional cost. This means that all Airtel users who have taken advantage of this offering will get access to Comet too.

Perplexity’s Comet: Features

  • According to Perplexity, Comet transforms web browsing from passive consumption to active, intelligent engagement.
  • It provides a unified interface that understands user intent, reducing the need to manage multiple tabs and apps.
  • Can handle full browsing sessions, streamline workflows, and minimise distractions.
  • Useful for tasks such as product comparisons, research, or solving complex problems.
  • A sidebar assistant can summarise web pages, answer queries, and perform actions like booking hotels, sending emails, or shopping online.
  • A built-in assistant delivers contextual answers based on the content currently visible on the user’s screen.
Perplexity has been trying to get Comet pre-loaded on smartphones for quite some time now. Earlier in July, Srinivas told Reuters that the company was in the process of talking to mobile device makers to pre-install its new Comet browser on smartphones. It appears that the process is still going on, due to which the company had to take the aforementioned route for now.

