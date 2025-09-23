WhatsApp tests new features: New group alert options to Meta AI in chats

WhatsApp is reportedly working on two new features to enhance user experience across Android and iOS. According to a report by WABetaInfo, in the latest Android beta (version 2.25.27.1), the app introduces an option to mute “@everyone” mentions in group chats, giving users greater control over notifications and reducing unnecessary distractions. Meanwhile, for iOS users, WhatsApp is reportedly testing an “Ask Meta AI” shortcut that lets users engage with Meta AI directly from chat messages, eliminating the need to forward content separately.

WhatsApp’s mute ‘everyone’ alert

According to the report, the “@everyone” mention was first introduced to allow any member in a group, not just admins, to notify all participants at once. This proved useful in many situations. For instance, a student could remind classmates about an exam deadline, or a colleague might use it to alert teammates about a last-minute change. The feature was built to serve everyday needs, not just for administrative purposes.

However, this flexibility also came with downsides. Some users found the "@everyone" mention disruptive when overused, as it could trigger constant notifications for group members. This led to concerns about spam-like behaviour in larger or more active groups. Admins were expected to manage these situations, but there was still no direct way for individuals to control how these alerts reached them. With this update, users will now be able to mute "@everyone" mentions along with regular group notifications. This means that if you mute a group, you can also choose to silence these special alerts. At the same time, WhatsApp recognises that not all users want the same thing. Some may prefer to keep "@everyone" mentions active even when the group is muted.