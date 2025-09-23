Apple iPhone 17: Watch unboxing, check specs, India pricing, and more

It features a triple 48MP camera setup with a Fusion main sensor and an ultra-wide camera at the back. Meanwhile, the front-facing camera is a new square sensor with an expanded field of view (up to 18MP for photos). Running on iOS 26, iPhone 17 also includes Apple Intelligence features like Live Translation and Image Playground, Visual Intelligence and more.

Apple iPhone 17: India pricing and availability

256GB: Rs 82,900

512GB: Rs 102,900

Colours: Black, White, Mist Blue, Sage, Lavender

The iPhone 17, along with other iPhone 17 models, is now available online via the Apple Store Online and through Apple’s own retail outlets in Delhi (Saket), Mumbai (BKC), Bengaluru (Hebbal), and Pune (Koregaon).

Apart from Apple stores, the new iPhone 17 series is available on e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon, as well as on select retailers such as Reliance Digital, Croma and Vijay Sales.