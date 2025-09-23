Nothing Phone 3 receives camera enhancements ahead of Android 16 beta

New Nothing Phone 3 update: What is new
Camera enhancements:
- Manually adjusting the exposure slider is now smoother and more precise.
- Fixed an issue that caused unwanted tint in certain scenes, delivering more natural and balanced colours.
- Updated AI SuperRes Zoom algorithm to improve sharpness of texts.
- Improved Action Mode to reduce noise grains.
- Improved camera clarity for third-party apps.
- Improved Video Shooting: Videos now have better contrast and look less hazy and more vibrant.
General improvements and bug fixes:
- Optimised Glyph Matrix display of Always-on Glyph Toys in multi-user mode.
- Fixed the duplicated contact avatar issue when adding a new rule in Essential Notification.
- Resolve haptics bugs when previewing Generative mode for notifications.
- Improved title alignment in About phone for Arabic.
- Upgraded the Bluetooth device recording UI. Find it via: Settings > Sound & Vibration > Bluetooth device recording.
- Optimised battery consumption under certain scenarios.
- Reduced heating in certain scenarios for a better experience.
- Improve Wi-Fi connectivity and network stability.
- Enhanced system stability and optimised performance.
Nothing OS 4.0: What is new
- Design overhaul: A cleaner, more thoughtful interface with standardised components, redesigned lock screen clocks, and an uncluttered Quick Settings layout. Teaser videos hint at new visual elements such as an umbrella icon, a wheel-like circular graphic, and updated widgets including a square to-do list icon and pill-shaped toggles.
- Extra Dark Mode: A deeper and smarter dark mode aimed at reducing eye strain while lowering power usage.
- Pop-up View: Enables two floating app icons for smoother multitasking, with swipe gestures to minimise or expand windows.
- App optimisation: Apps are expected to launch and run more smoothly, with improved responsiveness and system performance.
- Photography experience: Camera and Gallery apps will get additional controls, creative presets, and a more intuitive layout.
- AI user control: New controls for managing AI behaviour, including a usage dashboard and status hints, while enhancing privacy.
- General improvements: Enhanced lock screen and always-on display responsiveness, refined brightness controls, stronger Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, and overall system stability. Quick access to Bluetooth recording will also be improved.
Nothing OS 4.0: Eligible smartphones
- Nothing Phone 2
- Nothing Phone 3
- Nothing Phone 2a
- Nothing Phone 2a Plus
- Nothing Phone 3a
- Nothing Phone 3a Pro
- CMF Phone 1
- CMF Phone 2 Pro
