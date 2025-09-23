Nothing Phone 3 receives camera enhancements ahead of Android 16 beta

Nothing has begun rolling out a fresh update for its flagship Phone 3, ahead of the Android 16-based Nothing OS 4.0 public beta release. The update addresses various bugs, improves overall device performance, and adds enhancements to the camera. The new Nothing OS 3.5-250911-2112 version is now available for Nothing Phone 3 users globally.

New Nothing Phone 3 update: What is new

The primary focus of this update is on the camera, although several system improvements are included. Nothing highlights that the manual exposure slider has been refined, camera performance in third-party apps has been enhanced, and video recordings now appear sharper and more vibrant.

ALSO READ: Nothing's CMF Headphone Pro to get customisable cup-design: What to expect The The Glyph Matrix display has been optimised for multi-user mode, and battery efficiency is said to be improved in specific situations. Official changelog for the update: Camera enhancements: Manually adjusting the exposure slider is now smoother and more precise.

Fixed an issue that caused unwanted tint in certain scenes, delivering more natural and balanced colours.

Updated AI SuperRes Zoom algorithm to improve sharpness of texts.

Improved Action Mode to reduce noise grains.

Improved camera clarity for third-party apps.

Improved Video Shooting: Videos now have better contrast and look less hazy and more vibrant. General improvements and bug fixes: Optimised Glyph Matrix display of Always-on Glyph Toys in multi-user mode.

Fixed the duplicated contact avatar issue when adding a new rule in Essential Notification.

Resolve haptics bugs when previewing Generative mode for notifications.

Improved title alignment in About phone for Arabic.

Upgraded the Bluetooth device recording UI. Find it via: Settings > Sound & Vibration > Bluetooth device recording.

Optimised battery consumption under certain scenarios.

Reduced heating in certain scenarios for a better experience.

Improve Wi-Fi connectivity and network stability.

Enhanced system stability and optimised performance. Nothing OS 4.0: What is new Nothing has previewed several features planned for Nothing OS 4.0 . The public beta will soon be available and is expected to include:

Design overhaul: A cleaner, more thoughtful interface with standardised components, redesigned lock screen clocks, and an uncluttered Quick Settings layout. Teaser videos hint at new visual elements such as an umbrella icon, a wheel-like circular graphic, and updated widgets including a square to-do list icon and pill-shaped toggles.

Extra Dark Mode: A deeper and smarter dark mode aimed at reducing eye strain while lowering power usage.

Pop-up View: Enables two floating app icons for smoother multitasking, with swipe gestures to minimise or expand windows.

App optimisation: Apps are expected to launch and run more smoothly, with improved responsiveness and system performance.

Photography experience: Camera and Gallery apps will get additional controls, creative presets, and a more intuitive layout.

AI user control: New controls for managing AI behaviour, including a usage dashboard and status hints, while enhancing privacy.

General improvements: Enhanced lock screen and always-on display responsiveness, refined brightness controls, stronger Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, and overall system stability. Quick access to Bluetooth recording will also be improved. Nothing OS 4.0: Eligible smartphones Nothing CEO Carl Pei confirmed on X that the company’s first device, the Phone 1, has reached its update limit and will not receive Nothing OS 4.0. That leaves the following devices in line for the upgrade: