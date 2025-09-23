Home / Technology / Tech News / Windows 11: Soon, you can set videos wallpapers without third-party apps

Windows 11: Soon, you can set videos wallpapers without third-party apps

Reportedly, Windows 11 is testing video wallpapers, reviving Vista's DreamScene with MP4 and MKV support, offering a native alternative to Wallpaper Engine

Sweta Kumari
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 1:14 PM IST
Microsoft is set to bring back a long-discontinued customisation feature on Windows: video wallpapers. According to leaked images, Windows 11 is testing the option to set videos such as MP4 and MKV files as desktop wallpapers. The feature revives the spirit of DreamScene, introduced in Windows Vista, which allowed animated backgrounds but was later discontinued.

Video wallpapers on Windows 11: Details

As reported by The Verge, the new feature works in a manner similar to third-party apps such as Wallpaper Engine, one of the most popular apps on Steam. Once enabled, users can select a video file that plays in the background whenever the desktop is visible. This would give users a native alternative to Wallpaper Engine, reducing reliance on external software.
 
DreamScene was initially launched as a Windows Vista Ultimate exclusive but was never carried forward to Windows 7. With Windows 11, Microsoft appears to be reviving the concept with broader support and better integration. Screenshots suggest support for both MP4 and MKV formats, offering users more flexibility to personalise their desktops with animated visuals. 

Availability

Microsoft has reportedly been experimenting with animated wallpapers for some time. Earlier prototypes of dynamic wallpapers were expected in 2023 but never made it to stable Windows 11 builds. Currently, the video wallpaper feature is hidden in preview builds and requires insider access and manual tweaks to enable.
 
There is no confirmed timeline for public rollout, but the addition could mark the return of one of Windows’ most nostalgic customisation features, updated for a modern audience. 
 

Related news

 
Microsoft has started expanding access to its AI-powered assistant, Gaming Copilot, on Windows 11. The feature, tested earlier, is now rolling out to PC players globally, with availability in all regions except China. According to Microsoft’s Xbox press release, the Gaming Copilot will also arrive on the Xbox mobile app for iOS and Android in October.

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 1:14 PM IST

