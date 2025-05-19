Google I/O conference starts May 20: Where to watch keynote, what to expect

Monday, May 19, 2025 | 05:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Google I/O 2025 kicks off with a keynote on May 20 at 10:30 PM IST. The event is expected to focus heavily on AI, with updates on Project Astra and Project Mariner

Google is set to host its annual developer conference, Google I/O, on May 20 and 21 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. The company is expected to unveil new developments across its product ecosystem, including major announcements related to Gemini AI, Android 16, Android XR, and more

Google I/O Keynote: When and where to watch

The keynote address will begin on May 20 at 10:00 AM PDT (10:30 PM IST) and will be live-streamed on Google’s official YouTube channel. Alternatively, you can also watch it through the video embedded at the end of this article. Additional sessions and product deep-dives will be uploaded to the same channel.
 

Google I/O conference: What to expect

Gemini and AI
 
This year’s Google I/O is expected to be AI-centric, with the spotlight on the latest updates to the Gemini AI platform. According to a report by TechCrunch, Google may unveil an upgraded Gemini Ultra model—its most powerful AI system yet.
 
The company is also expected to showcase progress on Project Astra, which focuses on building intelligent AI agents and applications. In addition, Google may detail Project Mariner, an experimental AI agent capable of performing actions across the web on behalf of users.

Android 16
 
Ahead of I/O, Google hosted a pre-conference event titled "The Android Show: I/O Edition", where it introduced Material 3 Expressive—a new iteration of its design language. Material 3 Expressive emphasizes color, shape, motion, and layout to deliver a more responsive and engaging user experience. Expect smoother animations, dynamic themes, adaptive UI elements, and updated typography across Google’s core apps, such as Gmail and Google Photos.
 
Another feature previewed was Live Updates, a real-time notification system displayed via interactive banners. At I/O, Google is expected to expand on Android 16's new capabilities and possibly reveal additional features.
 
WearOS and Android Auto
 
During The Android Show, Google confirmed that its Gemini AI assistant will be expanding to Wear OS smartwatches, starting with Pixel and Samsung Galaxy models. The assistant will also be integrated into vehicle infotainment systems, with Android Auto. 
 
Google also plans to bring Gemini to the Google TV platform, enabling voice-based interactions on smart TVs later this year.
 
Android XR and other updates
 
The I/O conference is expected to include updates on Android XR, Google's mixed reality platform, and Wear OS, its operating system for smartwatches and other wearables.
 
Notably, Sameer Samat, President of the Android Ecosystem, concluded the Android Show session while wearing a prototype pair of XR glasses, confirming that Google I/O will include detailed demonstrations of both headsets and smart glasses.
 
In the same presentation, Android Senior Director Guemmy Kim discussed the ongoing partnership with Samsung to build Android XR—a platform tailored for extended reality experiences on wearable devices. She also revealed that Google’s AI assistant, Gemini, will be embedded into these XR products. Google might debut its Android XR-powered smart glasses during the keynote.
 
More
 
In addition to its flagship updates, Google I/O 2025 may also include news on:
  • Chrome browser
  • Google Cloud
  • Google Play Store
  • Gemma, Google’s family of open AI models
  • Android developer tools and APIs

Google I/O 2025 Keynote: Watch livestream

First Published: May 19 2025 | 5:23 PM IST

