OnePlus 13s will launch in India on June 5 with these features: Details

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has announced that its upcoming flagship, the OnePlus 13s, will launch in India on June 5. Along with the launch date, the company has revealed several design and feature highlights, including a new India-exclusive Green Silk colour variant and a number of performance-focused improvements.

OnePlus 13s: Design

The OnePlus 13s will be available in three finishes: Black Velvet, Pink Satin, and Green Silk—with the latter exclusive to India. Notably, the Green and Pink variants will feature a new “Velvet Glass” back, which OnePlus claims offers a soft-touch feel compared to conventional glass panels.

The phone will measure 8.15mm in thickness and weigh 185g. According to OnePlus, the device is designed for comfortable one-handed use, with balanced weight distribution and curved 2.5D glass on both the front and back.

In a notable design shift, OnePlus is replacing its signature Alert Slider with a new customisable Plus Key. This button can be assigned to a range of functions, including toggling sound modes (Sound, Vibration, Do Not Disturb), launching AI features, or accessing tools of the user's choice.

OnePlus 13s: Features

The OnePlus 13s will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and will include one of the largest vapour chambers in its segment, aimed at improved thermal performance. The company also said it has implemented a unique cooling layer within the back cover to enhance heat dissipation during extended use.

Regarding battery performance, OnePlus claims the device will offer up to 24 hours of WhatsApp call time and 16 hours of Instagram browsing. The company also reported that in internal testing, the phone sustained stable frame rates in BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) for seven hours straight.

For connectivity, the device is equipped with a dedicated G1 Wi-Fi chipset for consistent wireless performance. It also features a 360-degree antenna system with a total of 11 antennas, promising optimal signal reception regardless of how the phone is held.

OnePlus 13s: What to expect

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, the OnePlus 13s is expected to come with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. It will feature a 6.32-inch display which will likely be an FHD+ OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. OnePlus has also confirmed a lifetime display warranty for the 13s, offering free display replacements in case of green line issues.

Regarding the camera, the OnePlus 13s is expected to feature a dual 50MP rear camera set-up with two 50MP sensors and a 16MP front-facing camera. It will likely be powered by a 6,260mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging.

OnePlus 13s: Expected specifications