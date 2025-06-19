Meta brings passkey support to Facebook for password-less sign-ins: Details

Meta is rolling out passkey authentication support for Facebook on iOS and Android devices, offering users a simpler and more secure way to access their accounts. Instead of using passwords or SMS-based one-time codes, users can now log in using biometric authentication such as fingerprint, face scan, or a device PIN — all securely stored on their mobile device.

Support for passkeys on Messenger will follow in the coming months. Meta confirmed that the same passkey set-up used for Facebook will also apply to Messenger.

ALSO READ: Google Messages adds WhatsApp-like 'Delete for Everyone' option, more tools Meta’s messaging app WhatsApp already supports passkeys. Microsoft, too, has made passkeys the default login method for all new accounts created since May 1, as part of its broader push towards a passwordless future. Other major platforms like Google, Apple iCloud, and Adobe have also adopted passkey authentication.

What are Passkeys? Passkeys are a modern, secure alternative to traditional passwords. Instead of typing a password, users authenticate themselves using biometrics like fingerprints or facial recognition, or a device PIN. Passkeys consist of two components: one part is stored on the website’s server, while the other remains on the user’s device. This means even if a server is compromised, an attacker would still need the user’s device to access the account. As a result, passkeys are resistant to phishing and provide a more secure authentication method that works across devices supporting biometric or PIN-based logins. ALSO READ: Apple releases iOS 18.6 beta, likely final update before iOS 26: What's new