Now, you can schedule actions on Gemini app for Android: How it works

Google is now reportedly widely rolling out “Scheduled Actions” in the Gemini app for Android. According to a 9To5Google report, this feature is being rolled out for Gemini AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers, as well as select Workspace users. It’s not yet available on iOS or the web version, and it is unclear whether free-tier users will get access in the future.
According to a Google blog, with scheduled actions, users can ask Gemini to perform one-time or recurring tasks – like getting a daily summary of emails, receiving blog post ideas every Monday, or even getting weather-based outfit suggestions each morning.
Scheduled Actions: How to manage
To see and manage your Scheduled Actions:
- Open the Gemini app.
- Tap your profile icon in the top-right corner.
- Go to “Scheduled actions”, found between “Apps” and “Gem manager” in the menu.
- Here, you can: View all your scheduled tasks / Pause or delete them using the overflow menu.
Scheduled Actions: Limitations
According to Google, Gemini now allows users to schedule up to 10 active tasks simultaneously. These tasks can be managed—viewed, paused, or removed—through a new “Scheduled actions” section found under Settings in the Gemini app, available on both mobile and desktop platforms. For location-based tasks, the assistant will reference the original creation location to ensure consistent execution.
Notifications for scheduled actions are sent as push alerts on mobile devices, allowing users to stay updated without needing to open the app.