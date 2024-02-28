Vivo V30 series India launch on March 7: Check design, camera samples, more

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo is set to launch in India the V30 series on March 7. The series will have two models, the Vivo V30 and V30 Pro. Vivo has extended its collaboration with the German optics brand Zeiss to bring various camera features that were previously available on the company’s flagship X-series smartphones to the upcoming V30 series smartphones.

The Vivo V30 series will be offered in Andaman Blue, Peacock Green, and Classic Black colours, according to a web page on Vivo official website. The smartphones will feature a triple-camera setup on the back in a box shaped camera module towards the top-left side. The smartphones in the series will feature Vivo’s Aura Ring light, which is now more squared compared to the circular design on the previous generation of V-series smartphones. On the front, the smartphones will feature curved displays with punch-holes for the front-facing cameras.

Vivo V30 Pro: Expected specifications

Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, 1260 x 2800 resolution

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8200

RAM: up to 12GB

Storage: up to 512GB

Rear Camera: 50MP (OIS) Primary + 50MP Telephoto (2x optical zoom) + 50MP ultra-wide

Front Camera: 50MP

Battery: 5000mAh

Charging: 80W wired charging

OS: FunTouchOS 14 based on Android 14

Vivo V30: Expected specifications

Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, 1260 x 2800 resolution

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3

RAM: up to 12GB

Storage: up to 512GB

Rear Camera: 50MP (OIS) Primary + 50MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro

Front Camera: 50MP

Battery: 5000mAh

Charging: 80W wired charging

OS: FunTouchOS 14 based on Android 14

Vivo V30 Pro: Design and camera samples

