Vivo V30 series India launch on March 7: Check design, camera samples, more

The Vivo V30 series will be offered in Andaman Blue, Peacock Green, and Classic Black colours, according to a web page on Vivo official website

Vivo V30 Pro smartphone

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2024 | 1:41 PM IST

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo is set to launch in India the V30 series on March 7. The series will have two models, the Vivo V30 and V30 Pro. Vivo has extended its collaboration with the German optics brand Zeiss to bring various camera features that were previously available on the company’s flagship X-series smartphones to the upcoming V30 series smartphones.
The Vivo V30 series will be offered in Andaman Blue, Peacock Green, and Classic Black colours, according to a web page on Vivo official website. The smartphones will feature a triple-camera setup on the back in a box shaped camera module towards the top-left side. The smartphones in the series will feature Vivo’s Aura Ring light, which is now more squared compared to the circular design on the previous generation of V-series smartphones. On the front, the smartphones will feature curved displays with punch-holes for the front-facing cameras.
Vivo V30 Pro: Expected specifications
  • Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, 1260 x 2800 resolution
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8200
  • RAM: up to 12GB
  • Storage: up to 512GB
  • Rear Camera: 50MP (OIS) Primary + 50MP Telephoto (2x optical zoom) + 50MP ultra-wide
  • Front Camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • Charging: 80W wired charging
  • OS: FunTouchOS 14 based on Android 14
Vivo V30: Expected specifications
  • Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, 1260 x 2800 resolution
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
  • RAM: up to 12GB
  • Storage: up to 512GB
  • Rear Camera: 50MP (OIS) Primary + 50MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro
  • Front Camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • Charging: 80W wired charging
  • OS: FunTouchOS 14 based on Android 14
First Published: Feb 28 2024 | 1:41 PM IST

