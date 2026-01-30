Vivo V70 series with Zeiss camera launching in India soon: What to expect

According to the company, the Vivo V70 series smartphones will feature a 6.59-inch flat display design with a metal frame. The phones will use a 1.5K AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a claimed peak brightness of up to 5,000 nits. Vivo has confirmed that the V70 Elite will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, while both models will be paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage.

On the camera front, the V70 series will feature a 50MP primary camera with a Sony IMX766 sensor. Both the Vivo V70 and Vivo V70 Elite will also include a 50MP Zeiss telephoto camera using the Sony IMX882 sensor. The telephoto camera will support up to 3x optical zoom and up to 100x digital zoom. The smartphones will support 4K video recording at 60fps at zoom levels of up to 3x. On the front, there will be a 50MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The Vivo V70 series will also introduce new AI-based camera tools, including AI Magic Weather, AI Floral Blessing, and an India-specific AI Holi Portrait feature, aimed at making photo editing simpler and more customisable.