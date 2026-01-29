Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 03:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Gadgets / Motorola unveils Moto G67, G77 with 108MP zoom camera: Specs, availability

Motorola unveils Moto G67, G77 with 108MP zoom camera: Specs, availability

Motorola has unveiled the Moto G77 and Moto G67 in select markets. The Moto G77 becomes the first Moto G phone with a 108MP camera. Check details here

Moto G77, Moto G67

Moto G77, Moto G67

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 3:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Motorola has expanded its mid-range smartphone lineup with the launch of the Moto G77 and Moto G67 in select regions. The Moto G77 becomes the first device in the Moto G series to feature a 108MP rear camera with 3x lossless zoom, while both models offer large AMOLED displays and 5,200mAh batteries. The phones have been introduced in parts of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, with no word yet on an India launch.

Moto G77: Details

The Moto G77 features a 6.78-inch Extreme AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 5,000 nits. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset and is available with 8GB or 12GB of RAM, paired with 256GB or 512GB of internal storage. The smartphone runs Android 16 and includes a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 108MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens, along with a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calls. It is backed by a 5,200mAh battery with 30W fast charging support and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i for screen protection.
 
 
Audio is handled by dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio certification. The phone runs Motorola’s Hello UI and includes features such as Moto Secure, Circle to Search, and Google Gemini integration.

Moto G77: Specifications

  • Display: 6.78-inch Extreme AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, peak brightness 5000 nits
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6400
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB
  • OS: Android 16
  • Rear camera: 108MP + 8MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 5200mAh
  • Charging: 30W

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G

Samsung Galaxy A07 to be launched in Feb with 6000mAh battery, 25W charging

Redmi Note 15 pro series

Redmi Note 15 Pro series with 200MP camera system launched: Price, specs

Airtel partner with Adobe

Airtel offers Adobe Express Premium subscription for free: How to claim

Redmi Note 15 Pro series

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 15 Pro series to be launched on Jan 29: What to expect

Rob Seaman, global executive and chief product officer, Slack

Slack's Rob Seaman says 2026 will mark true adoption of agentic AIpremium

Moto G67: Details

The Moto G67 comes with a 6.78-inch Extreme AMOLED display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate and a claimed peak brightness of 5,000 nits. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and is offered with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
 
The smartphone runs Android 16 and features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens, alongside a 32MP front camera. It is equipped with a 5,200mAh battery and supports 30W fast charging.

Moto G67: Specifications

  • Display: 6.78-inch Extreme AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, peak brightness 5000 nits
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP + 8MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • OS: Android 16
  • Battery: 5200mAh
  • Charging: 30W

Availability

The new Moto G77 and Moto G67 have been launched in select markets across EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa) region. Motorola has not yet clarified whether these smartphones will be launched in India or not.

More From This Section

Realme P4 Power, Realme Buds Clip

Realme P4 Power with 10001mAh battery launched, Buds Clip tags along: Price

Vivo X200T

Vivo X200T with Zeiss cameras, OriginOS 6 launched in India: Price, specs

HyperX OMEN 15

HP launches HyperX Omen 15 gaming laptop with Nvidia RTX 5060: Price, specs

Apple AirTag 2

Apple updates AirTag with longer range, louder speaker: Check India pricing

Motorola Signature, Moto Watch

Motorola launches Signature smartphone, Moto Watch in India: Price, specs

Topics : Motorola Motorola phones Latest Technology News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 3:26 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayUnion Budget 2026 DateStocks To Buy TodayUGC New Rule Protests ExplainedEconomic Survey 2026Bajaj Auto Q3 PreviewAjit Pawar Death in Plane CrashPersonal Finance