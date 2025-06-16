OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 to launch in India on June 19: What to expect

The company claims the new wireless headset supports ultra-fast charging, delivering up to 27 hours of playback with just 10 minutes of charge. On a full charge, users can expect up to 36 hours of playback or 21 hours of talk time, aided by AI-enhanced call clarity.

The Bullets Wireless Z3 will be offered in two colour options—Samba Sunset and Mambo Midnight. The headset is expected to include multi-function buttons for Quick Switch, volume control, skip track, call management, and voice assistant activation. It will also feature Magnetic Control and is expected to come with an IP55 rating for water and dust resistance, similar to the Z2.

The neckband-style earphones will be available through the OnePlus India website, Amazon, Flipkart, the OnePlus e-store, and select OnePlus offline outlets.

For reference, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 launched with 12.4mm drivers and was claimed to offer up to 30 hours of playback. It carried an IP55 rating and was priced at Rs 1,999 at launch.