Tech Wrap Jan 30: Spotify group chat, Google Project Genie, Vivo V70 series

Spotify is extending its in-app messaging feature by introducing support for group chats. The music streaming service now allows users to chat with as many as ten people simultaneously. With this feature, users can talk about and share songs, podcasts, playlists, and audiobooks they are listening to, all without exiting the Spotify app.

Google has started providing access to Project Genie, an experimental research prototype that lets users create, explore, and remix interactive worlds using AI-generated environments. The prototype is available to Google AI Ultra subscribers aged 18 and above in the US. Built on Google’s Genie 3 world model, Project Genie allows users to experiment with immersive world-building after earlier limited testing with select participants.

Vivo V70 series with Zeiss camera launching in India soon Vivo is preparing to launch its Vivo V70 series smartphones in India. The lineup will consist of two models, the Vivo V70 and the Vivo V70 Elite, both featuring camera systems co-developed with German optics brand Zeiss. Although Vivo has not shared an official launch date yet, it has revealed some key specifications of the upcoming devices. Nothing to skip flagship in 2026: Phone 4a, Headphone 1 successor planned Nothing has shared details about its potential product roadmap for 2026 through a new video posted on its official YouTube channel. In the video titled “Phone (4a): A New Chapter”, Nothing CEO Carl Pei said the company plans to focus on its A-series smartphones this year and will not introduce a new flagship phone in 2026.

Samsung announces Galaxy F70 series, smartphone unveiling on Feb 2 Samsung is set to expand its Galaxy F lineup in India with the launch of the Galaxy F70 series smartphones. The company has confirmed that the Galaxy F70 series will be unveiled on February 2. A dedicated microsite for the smartphones has also gone live on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. Now you can access Gemini on Google Maps hands-free while walking, cycling Google has announced that users can now use Gemini within Google Maps in a hands-free manner while walking or cycling. The feature enables users to interact with Maps using natural voice commands, similar to how they engage with the Gemini assistant elsewhere. Google says Gemini can also act as a personal guide when users are navigating unfamiliar locations.

WhatsApp explores subscription to unlock extra in-app features WhatsApp is reportedly considering the introduction of an optional paid subscription that would unlock additional in-app features. According to WABetaInfo, the development was spotted in WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.4.8. The subscription could offer extra customisation options such as themes, app icons, chat ringtones, and the ability to pin more chats, with a focus on personalisation rather than core messaging features. Google adds Video Overviews to NotebookLM app on Android, iOS Google is reportedly bringing several existing web features of NotebookLM to its Android and iOS apps. As per a 9To5Google report, the company is adding support for Video Overviews along with expanded customisation options for Infographics and Slide Decks on the mobile app. The rollout began last week and is now reaching a wider set of users.

Samsung plans to launch AR glasses and wide-fold smartphone in 2026: Report Samsung is reportedly preparing to broaden its product lineup in the coming years. According to a 9To5Google report, the company hinted during its Q4 CY2025 earnings call that it plans to introduce new products in 2026, including augmented reality glasses and a new range of foldable smartphones. Apple says Gemini-powered Siri will run on its private cloud Apple has reportedly confirmed that the upcoming Gemini-powered version of Siri will operate on its Private Cloud Compute infrastructure. The clarification outlines how user data will be managed as Apple integrates Google’s AI models into its digital assistant.

Facebook India profit jumps 28% to ₹647 cr in FY25 on strong revenue growth Facebook India has posted around 28 per cent increase in standalone profit at Rs 647.45 crore for financial year ended March 2025, according to the company's regulatory filing shared by Tofler. The company had logged a profit of Rs 504.93 crore a year ago. Revenue from operations grew 25 per cent to Rs 3,792.91 crore in FY2025 from Rs 3,034.82 a year ago. Amazon in early talks to invest upto $50 billion in OpenAI, expand ties Amazon.com Inc. is in talks to invest as much as $50 billion in OpenAI and expand an agreement that involves selling computer power to the AI startup, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. OpenAI is also weighing a deal in which Amazon would use the startup’s artificial intelligence models, which power the popular ChatGPT chatbot, in its products and platforms, the person said. Amazon’s employees could also access the model for their work.

Microsoft signs $750 million Azure cloud deal with AI firm Perplexity AI startup Perplexity signed a $750 million deal with Microsoft Corp. to use its Azure cloud service, spreading its business beyond longtime cloud partner Amazon.com Inc. The three-year commitment will let Perplexity deploy AI models through Microsoft’s Foundry service, including those made by OpenAI, Anthropic and xAI, according to people familiar with the deal, who requested anonymity to discuss a private matter. Apple calls India 'huge opportunity' as firm posts record quarter globally Apple’s global revenues hit a record in the December quarter and clocked double-digit growth in India where sales of iPhones and other devices hit the highest number, said the American tech giant on Thursday. “It was a terrific quarter in India,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s chief executive officer. “We did set a quarterly revenue record during the December quarter, and to go a little further down, we set quarterly revenue records on iPhone and Mac and iPad, and an all-time revenue record on services. We really like what we see there.”

Apple warns memory costs are starting to bite as makers prioritise AI chips Apple said rising memory chip prices had started to pressure profitability in the current quarter, echoing warnings from South Korean chipmakers that are diverting production toward higher-margin memory chips that support AI workloads. Google India profit remains almost flat at ₹1,437 cr, revenue dips 3.2% Google India has posted a flat profit of Rs 1,436.9 crore on standalone basis in the financial year 2025 due to decline in revenue and increase in employee and tax expenses, according to a regulatory document shared by market intelligence firm Tofler. The company had posted a total profit after tax of around Rs 1,425 crore a year ago.