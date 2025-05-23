Friday, May 23, 2025 | 10:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / WhatsApp launches 'Voice Chat' feature in groups: What is it, how it works

Previously limited to large groups, WhatsApp's Voice Chat feature is now available for all group sizes, offering a low-disruption alternative to group calls

WhatsApp Voice Chat for groups

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 10:36 AM IST

WhatsApp is expanding the availability of its Voice Chat feature to groups of all sizes. Previously restricted to larger groups, the feature functions similarly to a group call but avoids ringing each member individually. Instead, it displays an in-chat pop-up notification, allowing users to join quietly. WhatsApp has also made it easier to initiate a group Voice Chat.
 
WhatsApp group Voice Chat: What is new
 
According to the company, the update gives all WhatsApp groups the ability to start an audio hangout for live voice conversations, while still allowing members to send text messages simultaneously. Group members can join or leave at any time without disrupting the flow of the ongoing voice chat.
 

Regarding the updated controls, any member of a group can now start a voice chat by simply swiping up from the bottom of the chat and holding for a few seconds. Importantly, starting a voice chat does not ring or notify anyone, maintaining a low-disruption experience. This set-up allows participants to drop in or out of the conversation freely, without needing to switch to a full call or leave the chat interface.
Once started, the voice chat remains pinned to the bottom of the group chat. This provides easy access to call controls and lets members see who’s currently participating, with new users able to join at any time. WhatsApp also confirmed that, like other forms of communication on its platform, voice chats are end-to-end encrypted by default.
 
While this may be a new experience for WhatsApp users, similar voice chat capabilities have been available on other platforms such as Discord, Telegram, and Slack, where users within a group or server can join ongoing audio conversations without initiating a formal call.
 

First Published: May 23 2025 | 10:36 AM IST

