WhatsApp introduces 'Strict Account Settings' security feature: What is it

WhatsApp has rolled out a new security feature called ‘Strict Account Settings’, which it said is aimed at users who are at higher risk of targeted cyberattacks. The feature introduces tighter controls on how an account functions, including limits on messages, calls, and file sharing from unknown users.

According to WhatsApp , it is designed for small groups of people, such as journalists, activists and public-facing individuals, who may need stronger protection than the app’s default security settings provide. Strict Account Settings is being released gradually and can be enabled through the app’s settings menu.

WhatsApp’s Strict Account Settings: How it works

According to WhatsApp, the feature works like a lockdown mode, applying the strongest privacy and security controls to an account. While the Meta-owned instant messaging platform said that the app already uses end-to-end encryption for all messages, this new option adds another layer by limiting how the account interacts with others.

What changes when Strict Account Settings is enabled ALSO READ: Android 17 to bring blurred UI elements, revamped screen recorder: Report Once enabled, WhatsApp automatically locks certain settings to their most restrictive levels. One key change is that attachments and media from people who are not in your contacts may be blocked. This reduces the risk of receiving harmful files disguised as normal images, videos, or documents. As per the company, many sophisticated attacks rely on tricking users into opening files that look harmless. By limiting how and from whom such files can be received, WhatsApp aims to cut off a common attack route.

Behind the scenes According to the company, even with encryption in place, attackers continue to look for weaknesses, especially in how media files are processed. In several cases, malware can be hidden inside images or videos and exploit vulnerabilities in an operating system or an app. To address this, WhatsApp has been changing how it processes media internally. One major step is its growing use of the Rust programming language, which is designed to prevent certain types of security flaws that can occur when apps manage memory. According to Meta, using Rust helps reduce the chances of bugs that attackers often exploit.

Meta also said that it regularly reviews past security incidents and system-level vulnerabilities to learn where improvements are needed. These lessons have influenced newer protections, including stricter controls around media handling and account settings. ALSO READ: Google expands theft protection features on Android smartphones: What's new What is a lockdown-style security A lockdown-style security feature is a setting that tightens an account or device to its most restrictive and safest mode to protect against serious digital threats. It prioritises maximum safety over convenience, and is not meant for everyday use by most people. When enabled, it: Limits who can contact you

Blocks or restricts files, links, and attachments

Turns off features that could be exploited by attackers

Reduces convenience in exchange for stronger protection Similar feature on Apple and Google devices