Google expands theft protection features on Android smartphones: What's new

Google is rolling out tighter authentication, expanded biometric checks, and improved remote lock options to make stolen Android devices harder to access and easier to secure

New Failed Authentication Lock toggle in settings

New Failed Authentication Lock toggle in settings (Image: Google)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 10:12 AM IST

Google has announced a new set of theft protection updates for Android smartphones, aimed at making stolen devices harder to access and easier to secure remotely. The changes focus on tighter authentication safeguards, stronger protection against lock-screen guessing, and improved recovery tools if a phone is lost or stolen. The updates expand on existing protections introduced last year and roll out across multiple Android versions, with some features available as far back as Android 10.

Android’s new theft protection features: What’s changing

More control over Failed Authentication Lock

Google introduced Failed Authentication Lock with Android 15, which automatically locks a device after repeated failed attempts to unlock it. With the new update, Android 16 users will now see a dedicated toggle in settings to turn this feature on or off. This gives users more control over how aggressively their phone responds to repeated failed unlock attempts. 
 

Expanded Identity Check for biometric-protected apps

Google has now expanded Identity Check to cover all apps and features that use Android’s Biometric Prompt. This means third-party banking apps, password managers, and Google Password Manager will automatically benefit from the extra layer of security when biometrics are required.
 
Introduced with Android 15, Identity Check requires biometric authentication when sensitive actions are performed outside trusted locations.

Stronger protection against lock-screen guessing

Android is also making it harder for someone to brute-force a phone’s PIN, pattern, or password. The update increases the lockout time after repeated failed attempts, slowing down guessing attacks.
  To avoid accidental lockouts, identical incorrect attempts — such as repeatedly entering the same wrong PIN — will no longer count toward the retry limit. 

Remote Lock gets an extra security step

Remote Lock, which allows users to lock a lost or stolen phone via android.com/lock, is also getting an update. Users will now be able to add an optional security challenge or question before a lock request is accepted.
 
This change ensures that only the device owner can initiate a remote lock, even if someone else gains access to the user’s account credentials.
 
The updated Remote Lock feature is available on devices running Android 10 and later.

Topics : Google Android smartphones

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 10:12 AM IST

