Android 17 to bring blurred UI elements, revamped screen recorder: Report

Google is likely months away from unveiling Android 17. Ahead of the formal announcement, alleged images of the next-generation Android operating system have reportedly started surfacing on the web. According to a report by 9To5Google, new images of Android 17 have surfaced showcasing blur effect across parts of the system user interface, redesigned screen recording interface, signs of app lock and bubbles. Here’s what users can expect:

Android 17: What to expect

Blurred UI elements

According to 9To5Google, Android 17 will introduce a new blur effect across parts of the system UI, moving away from flat light or dark backgrounds. The volume slider is likely to appear on a translucent surface that allows the wallpaper to show through. A similar treatment is applied to the expanded volume panel, where app icons are expected to remain visible beneath the blur. The power menu may also adopt this translucent design, adding a noticeable blur over the currently active screen. If this holds true then it will resemble Apple’s Liquid Glass design, which might have also inspired other user interfaces such as One UI 8, OxygenOS 16, ColorOS 16, and more. At present, Google follows the Material 3 Expressive design.

Redesigned screen recording interface

As per the report, the screen recording experience is also getting a visual update. Instead of a solid pop-up overlay, Android 17 uses a lighter floating pill while keeping Quick Settings visible in the background. When users select “Entire screen,” options such as recording device audio, microphone input, and showing touch indicators appear within this pill. Once recording begins, tapping the status bar indicator is likely to bring the control pill back, allowing users to annotate recordings with multiple colours or access settings. After stopping the recording, a preview screen may be shown for quick sharing or editing.

App lock and bubbles

9To5Google also notes the presence of a new “Lock app” option when long-pressing an app icon, though the feature does not appear fully functional in the current build. Additionally, the build hints that Android’s Bubble feature may expand beyond conversation-based apps, suggesting broader use cases, though details remain unclear at this stage.

Separate cellular data and Wi-Fi options

In Android 16, Google clubbed the data and Wi-Fi control into one option. According to news publication The Sunday Guardian, Google may change this in Android 17 by making them separate again.

When will Google unveil Android 17?

As of now, Google has not made any official announcements in this regard. However, in 2025, Google unveiled Android 16 in June, Android 15 in September 2024, Android 14 in October 2023. Google preponed its release schedule after Android 15. It is possible that now Google may stick to the June timeline rather than going back to the September or October timeframe. Hence, the company may unveil Android 17 in June.