iOS 18.2: Apple releases new developer and public beta version - What's new

The new betas add minor changes and refinements to the user interface. New Apple Intelligence features are expected with the final iOS 18.2 release in December

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 3:12 PM IST
Apple has rolled out the iOS 18.2 fourth beta for developers and a new public beta version, focusing on minor refinements and user interface improvements. As the public release of iOS 18.2 approaches in December, these beta updates align closely with the anticipated final version, primarily addressing bug fixes and usability enhancements.
 
iOS 18.2 beta: What is new
 
The latest beta introduces accessibility settings for Camera Control on the iPhone 16 series, integrating these options within the standard Camera Control settings for a more streamlined experience. Other updates include:
  • Millisecond timestamp for videos in the Photos app
  • Updated profile picture icon in the Mail app
  • Minor interface refinements
Similar changes have been incorporated into the public beta version for eligible iPhone models enrolled in the iOS 18 beta program.

iOS 18.2: Apple Intelligence features
 
Apple is set to bring more advanced AI features with the release of iOS 18.2. This includes Image generation tools, new Writing Tools options and OpenAI’s ChatGPT integration. Here is what’s coming with the next major update to iOS 18:
  • Image Playground: A tool for creating custom images from text prompts and themes. It will be available as a standalone app and integrated into native apps like Notes.
  • Image Wand: Converts rough sketches into refined, professional-looking images.
  • Genmoji: Enables users to create custom emojis through a dedicated Genmoji editor embedded in the standard emoji keyboard.
  • Compose in Writing Tools: Integrates OpenAI’s ChatGPT to generate text based on prompts.
  • Describe Your Change in Writing Tools: Allows users to specify precise text modifications beyond preset options.
  • ChatGPT Integration in Siri: Siri will process more complex requests using ChatGPT, subject to user permission for privacy.
  • Visual Intelligence: Exclusive to iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models, holding the Camera Control button on the lock screen opens a quick photo viewfinder to gather environmental information.
 
Topics :Apple Apple iOSiPhone

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 3:12 PM IST

