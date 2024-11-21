iOS 18.2: Apple releases new developer and public beta version - What's new

Apple has rolled out the iOS 18.2 fourth beta for developers and a new public beta version, focusing on minor refinements and user interface improvements. As the public release of iOS 18.2 approaches in December, these beta updates align closely with the anticipated final version, primarily addressing bug fixes and usability enhancements.

iOS 18.2 beta: What is new

The latest beta introduces accessibility settings for Camera Control on the iPhone 16 series, integrating these options within the standard Camera Control settings for a more streamlined experience. Other updates include:

Millisecond timestamp for videos in the Photos app

Updated profile picture icon in the Mail app

Minor interface refinements

Similar changes have been incorporated into the public beta version for eligible iPhone models enrolled in the iOS 18 beta program.

More From This Section

iOS 18.2: Apple Intelligence features

Apple is set to bring more advanced AI features with the release of iOS 18.2 . This includes Image generation tools, new Writing Tools options and OpenAI’s ChatGPT integration. Here is what’s coming with the next major update to iOS 18: