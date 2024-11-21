Human Mobile Devices has announced the launch of Fusion smartphone in India. The company said that the HMD Fusion smartphone will be launching at an in-person event in Delhi on November 25. HMD Fusion is already available in other regions and features a customisable design using swappable back panels that the company calls “Fusion Outfits.” Users can use these outfits to add additional functionalities to the smartphone, including wireless charging support, a ring light for pictures, or improved durability. Additionally, the company has made the technology open source, allowing third-party accessory makers to come up with their own outfits for the smartphone.

The company also said that this customisable design improves the repairability of the smartphone. The new design is said to allow quick replacement of components such as the display panel, battery, and more.

HMD Fusion: Expected specifications

Already available in other regions, including the US, HMD Fusion features a 6.56-inch display of HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. For imaging, the smartphone features a 108MP primary camera at the back with autofocus and electronic image stabilisation (EIS). The primary camera is accompanied by a 2MP depth camera. At the front, the smartphone features a 50MP camera.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip, the smartphone features a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W wired charging. The smartphone runs on Android 14, and the company has promised two generations of software updates.