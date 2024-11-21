Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Tech News / HMD to join Nothing in modular phone segment with Fusion launch on Nov 25

HMD to join Nothing in modular phone segment with Fusion launch on Nov 25

HMD Fusion is already available in other regions and features a customisable design using swappable back panels that the company calls "Fusion Outfits"

HMD Fusion
HMD Fusion
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 11:28 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Human Mobile Devices has announced the launch of Fusion smartphone in India. The company said that the HMD Fusion smartphone will be launching at an in-person event in Delhi on November 25. HMD Fusion is already available in other regions and features a customisable design using swappable back panels that the company calls “Fusion Outfits.” Users can use these outfits to add additional functionalities to the smartphone, including wireless charging support, a ring light for pictures, or improved durability. Additionally, the company has made the technology open source, allowing third-party accessory makers to come up with their own outfits for the smartphone.
The company also said that this customisable design improves the repairability of the smartphone. The new design is said to allow quick replacement of components such as the display panel, battery, and more.
 
HMD Fusion: Expected specifications
 
Already available in other regions, including the US, HMD Fusion features a 6.56-inch display of HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. For imaging, the smartphone features a 108MP primary camera at the back with autofocus and electronic image stabilisation (EIS). The primary camera is accompanied by a 2MP depth camera. At the front, the smartphone features a 50MP camera.
Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip, the smartphone features a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W wired charging. The smartphone runs on Android 14, and the company has promised two generations of software updates.
  • Display: 6.56-inch, HD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, 600nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
  • RAM: 6GB
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Rear camera: 108MP primary (AF +EIS) + 2MP depth
  • Front camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • Charging: 33W
  • OS: Android 14
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

HMD Skyline with Nokia Lumia-inspired design launched in India: Know more

Tech wrap Sep 11: Sony PS5 Pro, Sonos Ace, JioPhone Prima 2, HMD 110, more

HMD 105 4G and HMD 110 4G with YouTube Shorts, Music, UPI launched in India

Qi2 wireless charging debuts on Android with HMD Skyline launch: What is it

Tech wrap Jul 25: HP laptops, Google Maps, Apple Maps, Phone 2a Plus, more

Topics :HMD GlobalNokia HMD Globalsmartphones

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 11:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story